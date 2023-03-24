The Conway Christian Eagles baseball team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 9-7 win over Murfreesboro on March 17.
The Rattlers led 3-0 after two innings. Conway Christian got on the board in the bottom of the third with a single run. Each team scored two runs in the fourth. Conway Christian erupted for six runs in the sixth to lead 9-5. Murfreesboro scored twice in the top of the seventh to account for the final score.
Brady Domokos and Kyle Cain each scored two runs for the Eagles. Also scoring were Deagan Meeks, Zaniel Dean, Preston Elliott, Kade Williams and Bryce Keathley.
Eliott, Cain and Dean each hit a double.
Eli Brannon got the win, giving up no earned runs in six innings of work. He struck out five.
Greenbrier baseball
The Greenbrier Panthers opened conference play with a sweep of Van Buren on March 14.
Greenbrier beat Van Buren 3-2 in the opener and 9-2 in the nightcap.
In the first game, the score was tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Greenbrier’s Ty Ruby led off the inning with a double. He scored on a single by Carson Zachary to give the Panthers the victory.
Greenbrier led 2-0, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second. Van Buren tied it at 2-2 with two runs in the top of the fifth.
Ruby, Kaden Brooks and Garrison Blacklaw scored runs for the Panthers. Ruby, Miles Miller and Cody Kennon each had doubles.
Blacklaw got the win in relief, allowing only one hit in 2 2/3 innings of work.
In the night cap, Greenbrier led 1-0 after the first inning. The Panthers then scored six runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. Van Buren’s only runs came in the top of the seventh.
Blacklaw and Kennon each scored two runs for the Panthers. Also scoring were Paxton Flagg, Ruby, Zachary, Brooks and Miller.
Kane Griffin got the win, pitching four innings. He struck out five.
Vilonia softball
The Vilonia Lady Eagles routed Mount St Mary 16-0 and 21-2 in a conference doubleheader last week.
In the first game, Vilonia scored seven runs in both the first and third innings. The Lady Eagles scored twice in the second.
Emma Sowell scored three runs to lead Vilonia. Scoring twice were Dita Porterfield, Emily Stout, Breanna Phillips and Grace Barnett. Also scoring were Courtney Pannell and Gracie Reed.
In the nightcap, Vilonia scored seven in the first, 12 in the second and two in the third.
Sowell and Barnett each scored three runs. Scoring twice were Landy Yurchak, Stout, Philips, Katie Bates, Pannell and Reed. Also scoring runs were Porterfield, Phillips, Abbi Tilley, Daisy Hall and Sara Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.