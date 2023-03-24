The Conway Christian Eagles baseball team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 9-7 win over Murfreesboro on March 17.

The Rattlers led 3-0 after two innings. Conway Christian got on the board in the bottom of the third with a single run. Each team scored two runs in the fourth. Conway Christian erupted for six runs in the sixth to lead 9-5. Murfreesboro scored twice in the top of the seventh to account for the final score.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.