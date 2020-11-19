Another round of high school football playoffs kicks off Friday as Mayflower is back in action along with Conway, Greenbrier, Vilonia and Quitman.
Last week’s games saw each area team play in a sportsmanship rule game.
Conway defeated Springdale 66-21 at home last Friday to advance to play Little Rock Central.
The Wampus Cats put up 38 points before Springdale got on the board late in the first half.
From there, Conway continued to cruise.
Senior quarterback Ben Weese threw five touchdowns to five different receivers in the first half.
The first touchdown was a 41-yarder to senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon, who announced via Twitter that he has committed to play football at Tulane next fall.
Central advanced last Friday on a 29-yard field goal by Harry Wikoff as time expired.
It looked as though the Tigers’ season was ending as Fayetteville kneeled out the clock, but the final kneel came on fourth down with seconds remaining, giving Central a chance to win, which Wikoff’s field goal did exactly that.
Conway and Central were scheduled to play Oct. 23, but COVID issues at Central caused the game to be canceled.
Instead, the Wampus Cats beat Memphis, Tennessee’s Christian Brothers 49-42.
Conway has three losses on the season and those three losses came against teams that are a combined 29-1.
Hooten’s has the Wampus Cats a 35-point favorite at home against Little Rock Central.
The winner moves on to likely face Bryant in the semifinals.
The game will be broadcast on Y107 and Conway Corp Channel 5 as well as the YouTube channel of the same name.
Greenbrier finds itself on a good roll as of late, winning five straight, including a 43-28 opening-round win over Brookland.
The score was not indicative of how the Panthers got the win.
Greenbrier put up 43 points over the game’s first 16 minutes as starters soon found their way to the bench.
Junior quarterback Cooper Wilcox threw four touchdowns.
Brookland started mounting a comeback and made it closer than it should have been, but a Brookland fumble in the end zone late in the fourth as the Bearcats looked to cut the Panther lead down to eight.
The fumble sealed a second round berth for Greenbrier as it heads to Magnolia.
Magnolia has had a strong season, going 7-2 falling only to Harrison and Camden Fairview.
Magnolia has scored 52, 55, 42 and 55 points over its last four contests, while the first-team defense has yet to yield points in the last three games.
Magnolia advances after beating Pea Ridge 55-21.
Hooten’s has Magnolia as a two-point favorite at home.
The winner moves on to likely face undefeated Pulaski Academy.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube channel.
Vilonia continued the trend of high scoring games as it stomped Watson Chapel 60-21.
The Eagles quickly went up 19-0 in the first quarter and continued to stay in front of the Wildcats.
The lead eventually dwindled down to 11, but Vilonia once again caught a spark and scored 28 unanswered.
The Vilonia defense recorded two pick sixes in the fourth quarter to help secure victory.
It was Vilonia’s first playoff win since 2008.
This week, the Eagles head to Hot Springs to take on Lakeside.
The Rams are 6-3 on the year, including a 35-21 loss to Watson Chapel on Sept. 11.
Since then, Lakeside has won five of six games and is on a string of three games where it has scored 42 or more points.
The Rams had last week off after winning the 5A South.
Hooten’s has Lakeside as a four-point favorite at home.
The winner moves on to face the winner of Little Rock Christian and Clarksville.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
Along with much of Class 3A, Mayflower took last week’s play-in games off and will now travel to Charleston to take on the 8-2 Tigers.
The Eagles have recorded two wins on the season and likely would have a third, but Mayflower’s game against Two Rivers was canceled.
Meanwhile, Charleston grabbed its first league title since 2017.
Tigers quarterback Brandon Scott has completed 69 percent of his passes and has thrown 20 touchdowns to three interceptions.
Hooten’s has Charleston as a 28-point favorite at home.
The winner moves on to play Glen Rose or West Fork.
The game will be broadcast on 92.7 KASR.
Quitman also won big last Friday with a 54-30 win over Murfreesboro in the Bulldogs’ first-ever home playoff game and first-ever playoff win.
Quitman racked up nearly 400 yards of offense and scored touchdowns on eight consecutive positions, led by junior quarterback Will Litton’s 229 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 28 carries.
Meanwhile, East Poinsett County advanced to the second round after a round-one forfeit from Johnson County Westside.
The Warriors captured the 3-2A title this season – their first since 2014 – after going 5-0 in conference play.
Hooten’s has EPC as a six-point favorite at home.
The winner moves on to face the winner of the Gurdon and Carlisle game.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
