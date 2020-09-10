Area teams hit the field for week three of high school football action with Quitman getting the week off after playing the first two weeks of the season.
Conway looks to bounce back after a lopsided 47-21 loss to the state’s No. 2-ranked team in Bentonville.
The No. 8 Wampus Cats will look to continue its run of winning ways against the Jonesboro Hurricane.
The Hurricane enter the game with a 1-1 record with a 28-24 week zero win over Little Rock Catholic on the road and a 36-32 home loss against Cabot last Friday.
Both teams will look to bounce back from losses as Conway has held the advantage over Jonesboro in the two schools’ previous seven meetings with the Wampus Cats winning six of those seven.
The Hurricane’s lone win over Conway during that span was a 41-38 thriller in Jonesboro.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Jonesboro and will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp and Conway Corp Channel 5’s YouTube page.
Greenbrier also looks to bounce back from a rough 31-19 loss to Batesville.
The Panthers missed a few of their starters in the game and fell behind big early.
They were able to bounce back throughout the game a little, but was too far behind to climb out of the early hole.
This week doesn’t get much easier as Greenbrier faces a perennial 4A power in Arkadelphia on the road.
The Badgers have won both games it has played — a 21-20 win over Camden Fairview and a 44-14 win over Hot Springs.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube channel.
The Vilonia Eagles will hit the road and face a familiar opponent one week removed after knocking off Greene County Tech at home with a last-minute field goal.
Vilonia took an early lead in the game and looked to put away GCT early, but the Golden Eagles kept fighting and eventually came back to take a 27-26 lead.
However, a late GCT turnover gave Vilonia one last shot to win the game as Eagles senior kicker Noah Newman kicked the game winner.
An interception sealed the win for Vilonia.
Now, the Eagles travel to Maumelle against a team it has struggled to beat in the previous three meetings.
Vilonia beat the Hornets 7-0 in 2016, but have lost to Maumelle 42-7 (2017), 62-22 (2018) and 49-19 (2019).
Thus far this season, the Hornets beat Sylvan HIlls 27-21 in the opening game and then dropped a 28-20 contest to the reigning 4A champion Robinson.
The game will be broadcast on the Vilonia High School YouTube channel.
Through two games this season, the Mayflower Eagles have struggled to get anything going.
In the week zero game against 4A Central Arkansas Christian, the Eagles fell 35-20 at home and then took a 28-13 loss to Batesville Southside at home.
Mayflower has a chance to bounce back and get to winning ways against 4A Fountain Lake.
The Cobras opened their season last week against 2A England and picked up a 54-18 win at home.
This game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Hot Springs.
If Conway Christian could take back last week’s 48-14 road loss to Baptist Prep, it would like do that in a heartbeat as the Eagles fell behind early and couldn’t get things straight throughout the contest.
Baptist Prep scored 48 unanswered points on Conway Christian before CCS scored.
This week also poses a tough test as the Eagles will face 3A Atkins at home.
Atkins had a strong showing last season, locking up the 4-3A second seed and playing into the second round of the playoffs before falling to McGehee to end Atkins’ season.
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast at conwaychristianschool.org/athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.