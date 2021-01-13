Conference basketball was in full force Tuesday as area teams hit the hardwood.
Both Conway teams picked up wins at Cabot as the boys won 55-52 and the girls won 64-46.
Both teams return home Friday to host Fort Smith Northside.
The Greenbrier boys fell Tuesday at Russellville 66-51, while the girls game was postponed until Jan. 21.
Greenbrier hosts Siloam Springs on Friday.
The Vilonia boys and girls teams won as the boys beat Mountain home 63-42, while the girls won 60-37.
Vilonia travels Friday to Greenwood.
Conway Christian’s boys game against Lisa Academy was postponed, but the girls won in dominating fashion 75-10.
Conway Christian hosts Quitman on Friday.
St. Joseph’s boys team fell at Maumelle Charter 52-44, while the girls picked up a 50-19 win over Maumelle Charter.
The Bulldog boys did beat the Quitman boys 57-52 Monday.
The Quitman boys fell 66-53 to Hector.
Quitman travels Friday to Conway Christian.
