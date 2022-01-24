With plenty of area teams over fighting COVID and teams with COVID issues, there was nearly a full slate of games late last week.
The nationally No. 12 (ESPN)/No. 15 (MaxPreps) Lady Cats continued its dominance, winning 86-29 at home against Little Rock Central.
Louisiana Tech commit and senior Jaiden Thomas joined the 1,000-point club in the win.
The Lady Cats will travel Tuesday to take on Mt. St. Mary’s before hosting Little Rock Southwest on Wednesday in a makeup game.
The Conway boys fell for the second game in a row, losing 51-43 to Little Rock Central.
The Wampus Cats move on to play at Little Rock Catholic on Tuesday.
After falling to No. 1 Class 5A-ranked Vilonia, the Greenbrier Lady Panthers bounced back to knock off Alma at home 68-63.
The Lady Panthers hit the road Tuesday to take on Mountain Home.
Both Vilonia teams improved their records Friday with wins at Van Buren.
The Lady Eagles improved to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play, while the boys improved to 11-7 on the season and 5-0 in conference play.
Vilonia travels Tuesday to Russellville.
The Mayflower girls picked up a 62-47 win over Baptist Prep and then fell, 60-27, Saturday to Lamar.
Meanwhile, the boys lost, 61-45, to Baptist Prep.
Mayflower hits the road Tuesday to Perryville.
Conway Christian split Tuesday against Marshall at home. The girls won, 54-24, while the boys lost, 82-45.
CCS travels Tuesday to Bigelow.
Both Quitman teams beat South Side (Bee Branch) on Friday with the girls winning, 59-26, improving their record to 18-1 on the season and 10-0 in conference play.
The Quitman boys won, 45-35, to improve to 9-10 and 6-5 in conference play.
Quitman travels Tuesday to Conway to take on St. Joseph.
St. Joseph split Friday against Hector on the road as the girls lost, 66-36, while the boys won, 61-27.
The following day, the girls beat Lisa Academy North, 72-15.
St. Joseph hosts Quitman on Tuesday.
Guy-Perkins teams also split results Friday as the boys beat Sacred Heart, 70-53, while the girls lost, 70-40.
Guy-Perkins travels Tuesday to Wonderview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.