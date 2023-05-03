Area teams will be playing in baseball and softball regionals, starting today.
Area teams playing in regionals this week
Area teams will be playing in baseball and softball regionals, starting today.
The St. Joseph Bulldogs will play Brinkley at 3 p.m. in the 1A-3 regional tournament at Wonderview High School.
Guy-Perkins will play Midland at 10 a.m. today.
Quitman will play Little Rock Episcopal today at 10 a.m. in the 2A-Central regional at Magnet Cove.
The Mayflower Golden Eagles will play Rose Bud today at 5:30 p.m. in the 3A-3 regional at Rose Bud.
Guy-Perkins will play Bradford in the first round of the 1A-3 regional today at 5:30 p.m. at Wonderview.
Mt. Vernon-Enola will play Cutter Morning Star today in the first round of the 2A-Central regional at Magnet Cove.
Quitman will play Central Arkansas Christian today at 5:30 p.m.
Mayflower will play Pangburn in the first round of the 3A-3 regional at Rose Bud today at 10 a.m.
