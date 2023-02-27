Eight Faulkner County teams will start their pursuit of a possible state championship this week during the state tournaments being played around the state.
Teams qualifying include both the Conway boys and girls teams, both the Vilonia boys and girls teams, the Greenbrier boys, Conway Christian girls, Mt. Vernon-Enola girls and the Guy-Perkins girls.
The state championship games will be played at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs March 9-11.
Class 1A
The Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds will play Mammoth Spring in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament at 1 p.m. at Ozark High School.
Class 2A
The Conway Christian Lady Eagles will play Life Way Christian in the Class 2A state tournament at 4 p.m. today at Rector High School
Mt. Vernon-Enola will play Yellville-Summit in the first round Thursday at 4 p.m.
Class 5A
The Vilonia Lady Eagles will play Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament today at 1 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.
The Greenbrier Panthers will play Marion in the first round today at 8:30 p.m.
The Vilonia Eagles will play Hot Springs on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Class 6A
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats have a first-round bye and will play the winner of today’s game between Fayetteville and Bryant on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Rogers High School.
The Conway Wampus Cats will play the Springdale Bulldogs on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.