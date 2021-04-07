The start of the week featured numerous events across Faulkner County with every area school in action.
Conway
The Conway baseball team shut out Little Rock Central at home in a 3-0 contest.
The Wampus Cats travel Friday to Catholic.
Softball beat Central 6-1 and will play at Mt. St. Mary’s on Thursday.
The boys soccer team tied with Central on Monday and will travel Friday to Catholic.
The girls soccer team fell 3-0 to Central on Monday and will travel Friday to Mt. St. Mary’s.
Greenbrier
Greenbrier baseball picked up a doubleheader win over Siloam Springs, as did the softball team.
Softball next plays Thursday at Greenwood.
Continuing the winning ways, Panthers boys and girls soccer beat Mountain Home as the boys won 2-1, while the girls won 2-0.
Vilonia
Vilonia baseball fell Tuesday to Greenwood in a doubleheader as did the softball team.
Baseball next plays Bald Knob on Thursday, while softball travels Friday to Farmington.
Boys soccer beat Episcopal 3-1, while girls soccer fell 3-0.
Both teams travel Friday to Siloam Springs.
Mayflower
The Mayflower baseball team beat Dover 11-9 Tuesday, while the softball team won 2-0.
Conway Christian
Softball fell 12-0 to Guy-Perkins on Tuesday and will host Green Forest on Thursday.
St. Joseph
Softball fell 4-1 to Quitman on Tuesday, while baseball won 8-1 over Quitman.
Softball plays Thursday at Abundant Life, while baseball hosts Magnet Cove.
Boys soccer beat Morrilton 4-0, and hosts Cave City on Thursday.
Quitman
Quitman baseball and softball travels Friday to Conway Christian.
Guy-Perkins
Guy-Perkins baseball fell 17-2 at Lamar on Monday and will play Nemo Vista on Thursday as will the softball team.
Mt. Vernon-Enola
Mt. Vernon-Enola baseball fell 13-1 to Bigelow on Monday and will travel Thursday to Sacred Heart.
The softball team beat Rose Bud 15-10 and will travel Thursday to Sacred Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.