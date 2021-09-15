Area volleyball had in large a dominant as all but one picked up wins Tuesday.
The Conway Lady Cats varsity volleyball team picked up another straight-set win as it beat Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday.
The Lady Cats held off surges by Northside as they won by sets of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-18 to improve to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in 7A Central play.
Megan Smith finished with 10 kills, while Olivia Wiedower had 15 assists.
Kaylon Neal had two aces and three blocks, while Karis Scott and Kennedi Wyrick had 13 digs each.
The Conway junior varsity team also picked up a win over Fort Smith Northside’s junior varsity squad.
The Conway JV team won with sets of 25-18 and 25-22 to improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
Emily Zimmerman and Saniyah Rippond each had five kills, while Tate Jones finished with 12 assists.
Kim Quinit had five aces and seven digs, while Rippond, Zimmerman and Kayla Smith each had one block.
Both Lady Cats teams host Little Rock Central at home on Thursday.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers swept Siloam Springs in straight sets on the road to improve to 9-4 on the season.
The Lady Panthers won with sets of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-9 to move to 3-0 in conference play.
Greenbrier travels to Vilonia on Thursday.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles fell in straight sets to Greenwood to fall to 5-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.
Vilonia hosts Greenbrier on Thursday.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles picked up a straight-set win over Jessieville on Tuesday at home.
Mayflower won with sets of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-20 to move to 4-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.
Mayflower travels to Central Arkansas Christian on Thursday.
Conway Christian picked up a straight-set win over Maumelle Charter on Tuesday to move to 5-1 on the season.
The Lady Eagles travel Thursday to Atkins.
Quitman beat Yellville-Summit in four sets to maintain an undefeated record on the season.
The Lady Bulldogs won sets of 26-24, 25-13, 18-25 and 25-23 to improve to 6-0 on the season.
Quitman travels Thursday to Flippin.
