Conference volleyball action continued Tuesday as area teams found success.
Both Conway varsity and junior varsity squads swept Mt. St. Mary’s in a home contest.
The varsity Lady Cats swept the Belles 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 in the win as Conway improved to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in 6A Central play.
Laney Kellybrew led with eight kills, while Abby Masters dished out 16 assists.
Olivia Wiedower earned five aces, Karis Scott had 16 digs and Naomi Young added three blocks.
The junior varsity team earned a 25-19, 25-15 sweep to improve to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play.
Olivia Harris led with 12 kills, while Emma Frazier had seven digs, 13 assists and three aces.
Harris tied Frazier with three aces and tied with Anna Kate Saxton with one block.
Conway travels Thursday to Bryant to round out the first round of conference play.
After beating Russellville in four sets, Greenbrier repeated that feat against Alma on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers dropped the first set 25-21, but rallied to win the final three sets 25-16, 25-20 and 25-19.
Greenbrier will host Mountain Home on Thursday.
Vilonia lost in four sets to Van Buren on Tuesday and will host Russellville on Thursday.
Conway Christian swept Cutter-Morning Star in straight sets Tuesday, beating CMS 25-11, 25-16, 25-21.
CCS travels Thursday to Atkins.
St. Joseph earned a straight set win over Lisa Academy North and will host Heber Springs on Sept. 28.
