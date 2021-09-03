Area volleyball teams saw a mixed bag as several continued to improve their record on the season, while others fell Thursday.
The Conway Lady Cats beat Little Rock Southwest in straight sets, dominating LRSW 25-8, 25-6 and 25-7 to improve to 7-3 on the season and 1-0 in 7A Central play.
Madison Holloway led the Lady Cats in kills with eight, while Olivia Wiedower led the team in assists with 10.
Kenley Jordan finished with seven aces, while Saniyah Rippond had one block.
The Conway junior varsity squad was just as successful, posting a two sets to none win over Southwest’s junior varsity.
The Lady Cats junior varsity team won 25-5 and 25-10 to improve to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Sophie Harrell recorded three kills, while Tate Jones added seven assists, Brooklyn Ferguson finished with seven aces and Caleigh Ashcraft had three digs.
Conway travels Tuesday to take on North Little Rock in 7A Central action.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers dropped a close match in five sets at Little Rock Christian.
Greenbrier falls to 6-4 on the season, and will travel Tuesday to Van Buren.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles picked up a straight-set win over Sylvan Hills on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles picked up wins of 25-16, 25-8 and 25-10.
Vilonia kicks off 5A West play Tuesday as it takes on Alma on the road.
The Mayflower Lady Eagles match against Camden Harmony Grove was canceled on Thursday.
Mayflower takes on Perryville on Tuesday at home.
The Quitman Lady Bulldogs moved to 5-0 on the season as they beat Izard County on the road in four sets.
Quitman took the first two sets 25-15 and 25-10 before dropping the third set 25-23. The Lady Bulldogs bounced back and took the fourth set 25-12.
St. Joseph picked up a straight-set win over Heber Springs on Thursday to move to 7-2 on the season.
St. Joseph travels Tuesday to Clinton for another nonconference matchup.
