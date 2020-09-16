Area high school volleyball teams were back in action Monday and Tuesday as conference play continues.
The Conway Lady Cats moved to 3-1 in 6A Central play as they knocked off Fort Smith Northside in four sets.
The Lady Cats picked up a pair of set wins as Conway won 25-14 and 25-22.
The Lady Cats faltered in the third set when going for the sweep as they lost 25-22 before grabbing a fourth set and match victory 25-18.
Kennedi Wyrick tallied a team-high 20 kills and 23 digs, while Abby Masters recorded 28 assists.
Madison Holloway and Olivia Wiedower recorded two aces each, while Holloway and Naomi Young added two blocks each.
The Conway junior varsity team also picked up a win over the Northside junior varsity team in a dominating two-set win.
The JV Lady Cats beat Northside 25-2 and a 25-13 win.
Laney Kellybrew had nine kills, while Kenley Jordan dished out 15 assists.
Emma Frazier recorded seven aces, while Madison McKoin tallied seven digs.
Anna Kate Saxton and Taylor Tinsley added one block each.
The Lady Cats travel Thursday to Little Rock Central.
On Monday, the Mayflower Eagles struggled against Episcopal Collegiate in a straight set sweep in a losing effort.
Episcopal had little trouble with Mayflower throughout the match as it went on to win sets of 25-3, 25-9 and 25-13.
Mayflower looks to bounce back Thursday in a home contest against Central Arkansas Christian.
Conway Christian continued rolling on its hot start as it scored another straight set win over Maumelle Charter on the road Tuesday.
CCS took straight set wins of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-12 as Maumelle Charter put up a fight, but not a strong enough one to knock off CCS.
CCS hosts a nonconference matchup Thursday with Riverview.
