With four of six area volleyball teams vying for their classification’s state championship, their seasons ended prematurely.
The Conway Lady Cats came away with the top seed from the 6A Central Conference after winning the 6A Central Conference Championship, thus earning a first-round bye in the state tournament.
After Bentonville swept Mt. St. Mary, the Lady Cats and Lady Tigers battled in the second round Wednesday at site-host Fayetteville High School.
Conway took the first set 25-13, while falling 26-24 in the second set.
Bentonville took the third set 25-15, while rallying to win the fourth set 25-15.
With both teams facing elimination in the final set, Bentonville pulled ahead and took the set 15-11.
Conway’s Madison Hollway finished with 11 kills, while Abby Masters recorded 21 assists and 18 digs.
Karis Scott finished with two aces, while Kaylon Neal recorded six blocks.
“The Lady Cats finished short of their goal at state, but are grateful to have their sport back and to have had a season in 2020,” coach Laura Crow said.
The 6A State Tournament shows that the 6A West is the dominant conference in volleyball as all four remaining teams are from the 6A West.
Greenbrier entered the 5A State Tournament as the 5A West’s second seed, trailing behind top seed and tournament host Greenwood.
The Lady Panthers opened the tournament Tuesday, beating Hot Springs in straight sets to reach the second round and play Jonesboro in the second round.
However, the Golden Hurricane eliminated Greenbrier in straight sets, winning sets at 25-17, 25-20 and 25-16.
After winning district, Conway Christian took on Salem in the opening round of the 2A State Tournament on Tuesday.
CCS dominated Salem in straight sets to move on to play Lavaca in the second round.
The Lady Eagles were eliminated after falling 3-1 to Lavaca.
St. Joseph entered the tournament and put up a fight against Flippin in the opening round Tuesday, but were eliminated in five sets.
The two teams traded set wins as the Lady Bulldogs took the first set 25-16, lost the second 25-20, won the third 25-21 and fell 25-16 in the fourth set.
In the final set, St. Joseph seemed to run out of gas as Flippin took the match with a 15-3 final set win.
Quitman opened tournament play Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Maumelle Charter before ultimately falling to Crowley’s Ridge in the second round of the tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs took the first set 25-19, but fell in three straight sets to be eliminated.
High school volleyball season has reached its conclusion for area teams.
