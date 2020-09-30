A full slate of conference volleyball was played Tuesday as most area teams came away with wins.
The Conway Lady Cats match against Little Rock Southwest was canceled due to LRSW not being able to play due to COVID.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers fell Tuesday in a road contest to Greenwood.
Greenbrier started off well, beating the Bulldogs 25-23 in the opening set before dropping the next three 25-14, 25-23, 25-16.
The Lady Panthers continue their road trip Thursday to Van Buren.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles fell in straight sets on the road to Siloam Springs in 5A West action.
The Lady Eagles fell 25-14, 25-21 and 25-21 across three sets.
Vilonia hosts Alma on Thursday.
The Mayflower Eagles dominated the Lisa Academy West Jaguars on Tuesday in a home matchup.
Mayflower earned set wins of 25-4, 25-11 and 25-2 in the win.
The Eagles host Jacksonville Lighthouse on Thursday.
Conway Christian picked up another win Tuesday in a road match against England.
The Lady Eagles dominated in their straight sweep over the Lions with set wins of 25-8, 25-4 and 25-8.
Conway Christian travels next Monday to Rose Bud.
Quitman picked up a 3-1 win over Izard County on the road Tuesday.
The Bulldogs host Salem on Tuesday.
