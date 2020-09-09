Area volleyball teams were back in action Monday despite the Labor Day holiday.
The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs scored a 3-1 victory over the Clinton Yellow Jackets at home in the St. Joseph’s Family Activities Center.
The Lady Bulldogs took sets of 25-17, 25-15 and a fourth set victory of 25-15.
Clinton managed to take the third set in a close one at 25-22.
St. Joseph’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams also picked up victories in a 2-1 win.
The Lady Bulldogs travel Thursday to take on Abundant Life Christian Academy in Sherwood.
Conway volleyball
The Conway Lady Cats picked up their second conference win of the season with a sweep of North Little Rock.
The Lady Cats (3-1, 2-0 6A Central) grabbed set wins of 25-22, 25-21 and 25-22 to pick up the win.
Kennedi Wyrick led the team with 15 kills, while Abby Masters dished out 22 assists.
Karis Scott and Madison Holloway tallied two aces each, while Scott had 18 digs.
Kaylone Neal, Olivia Night and Naomi Young each scored one block.
The Conway Lady Cats junior varsity team also picked up a match win over the NLR JV team.
Conway JV (4-0, 2-0) grabbed set wins of 25-11 and 25-14 en route to its fourth overall victory.
Olivia Harris led the team in kills with seven, while Kenley Jordan dished out 12 assists.
Emma Frazier led with two aces, while Audrey Kendrick had nine digs.
Taylor Tinsley, Anna Kate Saxton and Laney Kellybrew each scored one block.
Conway travels Thursday to Cabot for more 6A Central Conference play.
Mayflower volleyball
The Mayflower Eagles volleyball team picked up a straight sweep over the Perryville Mustangs with set wins of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-14.
Mayflower hosts Baptist Prep on Thursday.
