The Arkansas Activities Association announced in a news release Thursday afternoon that the basketball finals in Hot Springs are postponed.
The 2A games that were planned to continue as scheduled Thursday evening, but the remaining games across Friday and Saturday are postponed.
“Due to growing concerns over COVID-19, following the conclusion of (Thursday’s) games, the remainder of the AAA Basketball Finals are postponed until further notice,” the release said. “This decision is effective following the conclusion of the 2A championships on March 12. No games will be played March 13 or 14.”
The release continues to say that fans who purchased tickets for the postponed games will be issued full refunds.
If one purchased tickets through their local school, they will need to contact the office that the tickets were purchased from.
Fans who purchased tickets from the Hot Springs Convention Center will be able to visit the convention center ticket office for a full refund.
Printed tickets must be returned to receive a full refund.
“After speaking with the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Education and the governor’s office, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the rest of the basketball finals,” AAA executive director Lance Taylor said in the release. “Our number one priority will always be the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans.”
The release continued to say that it is a fluid situation, and more information about springs sports will be released Friday.
