The Arkansas Activities Association has released all-star teams and coaches for football, volleyball, cheer and dance.
For the East Football All-Stars, Manny Smith and Ashton Waller will represent Conway as the lone area representatives for the East.
For the West Football All-Stars, Dustin Hall and Bradley Turnage represent Greenbrier, William Litton represents Greenbrier and Kannon Bartlett represents Vilonia.
Quitman coach DJ Marrs will be a part of the West coaching staff.
For the East Volleyball All-Stars, Karis Scott represents Conway, while manager Maggie Mooney will represent St. Joseph.
St. Joseph coach Luke Davis will be an assistant coach for the East All-Stars.
For the West Volleyball All-Stars, Sydney Dunlap will represent Greenbrier.
No area schools have cheer representatives, while Sarah Grace Adams will represent Conway on the East Dance All-Stars.
