FAYETTEVILLE — Veteran SEC defensive line coach Deke Adams is about to add Arkansas as his next coaching address, various media outlets report Friday since first reported by Matt Zenitz of @on3sports.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has been seeking a defensive line coach since recently parting company with Jermial Ashley, the 2021 defensive line coach who replaced 2021 Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc.
Adams in 2021 coached the D-line at Florida International but previously coached SEC defensive lines at South Carolina, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Former South Carolina All-American defensive lineman Jadaveon Clowney was coached by Adams who also coached at North Carolina, East Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss and in Arkansas at Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia.
Pittman earlier this week tabbed defensive backfield coach Dominique Bowman of Marshall University to coach Razorbacks cornerbacks replacing Sam Carter, now coaching cornerbacks at Ole Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.