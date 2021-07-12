FAYETTEVILLE — Max Muncy, the heralded high school shortstop out of Thousands Oaks, California, signed by the Arkansas Razorbacks, now has a first-round option of turning professional.
Selected by the Oakland A’s, Muncy was the 25th player chosen in Monday night’s first round of the Major League Baseball draft.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said in June that Muncy’s senior high school drew considerable attention from the pro scouts and “there’s a good chance he might sign.”
Muncy hit .459 with 11 home runs, including four grand slams, with 49 RBI Thousand Oaks High School.
Muncy was the lone player with Razorbacks ties to be drafted in Monday’s first round.
