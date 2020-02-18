FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas junior right fielder Heston Kjerstad received national and SEC baseball honors, while Arkansas sophomore pitcher Connor Noland received SEC honors Monday for their performances during the Razorbacks’ season-opening 5-1,10-1 and 12-3 sweep of the Eastern Illinois University Panthers last Friday through Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.
The Collegiate Baseball newspaper in Tucson, Arizona, honored Kjerstad as one of its National Players of the Week, while the SEC Office in Birmingham, Alabama, honored Kjerstad as SEC Co-Player of the Week with designated hitter Cael Baker of Ole Miss, and honored Noland as Pitcher of the Week.
For his three games against EIU, Kjerstad, a left-handed hitter from Amarillo, Texas, went 7 for 12 with 10 RBI and four home runs.
Kjerstad hit two solo home runs Friday after a first-inning RBI single to total three RBI.
On his six RBI Sunday, Kjerstad hit two home runs, one a three-run shot and the other a solo, plus a two-run double.
In between Kjerstad sandwiched a Saturday RBI single.
Right-hander Noland from Greenwood, started Friday’s season opener and was one two-out unearned run off an error away from completing seven full shutout innings.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn relieved Noland after his 86th pitch was misplayed scoring the run with Arkansas up 4-1.
Noland logged the win allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high 11 against just one walk.
The 3-0 Razorbacks host the Gonzaga Bulldogs in four-game series Thursday through Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Game times are 3 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m, Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
A West Coast Conference power from Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga went 1-2 into its Monday final Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic game in Surprise, Arizona, against New Mexico after losing Friday to Brigham Young and splitting Saturday and Sunday games in Surprise with 2018 College World Series champion Oregon State.
