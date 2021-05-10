FAYETTEVILLE — Even more than the historical impact playing the Arkansas State University Red Wolves on Tuesday for the first time in the schools’ baseball history, the University of Arkansas Razorbacks concern how freshman pitcher Jaxon Wiggins’ debut start could impact their 2021 SEC and postseason aspirations.
Coach Dave Van Horn’s 36-9 nationally No. 1 Razorbacks tied at 17-7 atop the SEC with SEC West co-leader Mississippi State and SEC East leader Tennessee, and coach Tommy Raffo’s Red Wolves, 16-24 overall and 8-10 in the Sun Belt Conference, play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Razorbacks’ Baum-Walker Stadium.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek rescinded the Razorbacks’ longstanding policy of not scheduling regular-season competition against instate schools.
“I’ve never played them, and I don’t think the universities have ever played each other in baseball,” Van Horn, previously the head coach at Northwestern State and Nebraska before coaching his UA alma mater since 2003, said. “So it’ll be kind of an interesting event. It will be a battle on Tuesday.”
Van Horn expects Raffo’s Red Wolves to be all the more inspired by Arkansas’ ranking. And he says the former longtime Mississippi State in his 13th year head coaching ASU sports a team belying its 16-24 record.
That’s what he told his Hogs on Sunday right after they took two of three from Georgia in last weekend’s SEC series at Baum-Walker.
“I already talked about it to the team after the game, that Arkansas State is coming in Tuesday and we better be ready to go,” Van Horn said. “These guys will get after us if not. It’s going to be a good ballgame.”
Tuesday’s nonconference game for Arkansas precedes a Friday through Sunday three-game SEC set at Tennessee while Raffo’s Red Wolves this weekend visit Sun Belt rival Troy for a three-game set after last weekend winning two of three Sun Belt games against Georgia State.
“It’s tough, especially this time of the year in between conference games,” Van Horn said of mid-week pitching for both teams.
But for the Razorbacks it could be ideal giving Wiggins a starting shot.
Arkansas’ closer when the season began but since rendered virtually unemployed because Kevin Kopps, 7-0 and seven saves, started closing games from even the fifth inning, Wiggins gets his starting chance Tuesday.
The Razorbacks need him or somebody coming through in the SEC game threes. Lael Lockhart, Zebulon Vermillion and Caleb Bolden recently all have exited early in various starts following SEC game one and game two starters Patrick Wicklander and Benton’s Peyton Pallette.
“Get him out there and let him start the game and see how it goes,” Van Horn said of Wiggins, whose 98 miles an hour fast propelled him to 16 strikeouts in 12 innings and a 3-0 record with four saves before Kopps turned setup man and closer into a combined one-man role.
“We all know he (Wiggins) has great stuff,” Van Horn said. “If it looks good, we’ll let him roll a little bit and then figure out how we’re going to handle him the rest of the weekend next Saturday and Sunday in Knoxville.”
Led by designated hitter Liam Hicks, .398, five home runs and 24 RBI, third baseman Ben Klutts, .323, five home runs and 27 RBI, and right fielder Tyler Duncan .317, nine home runs and 47 RBI, ASU has the hitting to test Wiggins’ mettle.
“They’re scoring runs,” Van Horn said, noting ASU’s 15-12 loss last week to SEC power Ole Miss. “I saw them score eight runs in one inning against Ole Miss last Tuesday. I saw them hit six doubles and four homers against Ole Miss. They looked physical to me.”
