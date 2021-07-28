FAYETTEVILLE — Brand new Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer expects his job under coach Eric Musselman will be made easier by Moses Moody on Thursday.
Freshman shooting guard Moody of Little Rock, the star of Arkansas’ 25-7 Elite Eight 2020-2021 Razorbacks, is expected to be selected in Thursday’s first round of the NBA Draft and become the Razorbacks’ first-ever collegiate one-and-done and on to the NBA player.
A McDonald’s High School All-American from Fayetteville and Razorbacks All-American under former Arkansas coach Stan Heath and a nine-year NBA veteran whose father, Ron Brewer, was one of the fabled Triplets of Arkansas’ Eddie Sutton era, Brewer as a recent high school assistant at Fayetteville and AAU coach Wednesday commented on Moody’s future impact on Razorbacks recruiting as Arkansas’ to the NBA one-and-done.
“That’s something that other teams can’t bash us about,” Brewer said, “A lot of teams (will say), ‘They don’t have one-and-dones,’ or, ‘You can’t get drafted from Arkansas if you stay X amount of years.’ There’s always negativity that surrounds recruiting. But what we can do is live off facts. We did have a guy that was from the state of Arkansas that ended up staying home, going to the University of Arkansas, buying into coach Musselman’s system, buying into everything that he was saying and now will have the opportunity to be one of the top picks in the NBA Draft.”
While the first one-and-done could wield a future impact as does the NBA success of those who turned pro as underclassmen like Brewer and more recently former Razorbacks Bobby Portis of the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, and Daniel Gafford with the Washington Wizards, and the transfer portal, of which Musselman has proven as master, has changed college basketball, to Brewer, developing the four-year stay-with-one-team player is not the dinosaur as termed by a media member during Brewer’s Wednesday Zoom conference.
“I don’t think the four-year player is extinct,” Brewer said. “I think that’s part of the game, is being able to see a player, develop him and get him where you need to get to help your team out and hopefully one day make it to the next level. One thing that stands out in my mind why it was a no-brainer to come join this staff is coach Musselman’s attention to detail, his player development.”
Brewer said his lifelong love of the Razorbacks and relationships he’s developed with Arkansas high school coaches and AAU coaches obviously will be a key into what he can do in assisting the Musselman staff that includes returning director of recruiting Michael Musselman, and first-year full-time assistants Keith Smart and Gus Argenal and returning full-time assistant Clay Mosier.
