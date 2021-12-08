FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas junior receiver Treylon Burks of Warren, and senior cornerback Montaric “Busta” Brown of Ashdown, were named first-team All-SEC and Arkansas senior linebacker Bumper Pool of Lucas, Texas, named second-team All-SEC on the SEC Football Coaches All-SEC teams released Tuesday by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Alabama.
Burks helped lead coach Sam Pittman’s 8-4, 4-4 in the SEC Razorbacks into qualifying for the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, against the Penn State Nittany Lions by catching a team-leading 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns plus rushing 14 times on reverses and direct snaps for 112 yards.
Brown led Arkansas in interceptions, five, broke up 10 passes, forced a fumble and made 53 tackles.
Pool led Arkansas’ defense with 120 tackles and broke up seven passes.
Though listed as 2021 seniors, Brown and Pool ponder options of returning to Arkansas in 2022. All who played in 2020, with Brown and Pool listed then as juniors, kept their 2020 eligibility status in 2021 because the COVID pandemic disrupted the 2020 season.
Eligible to turn pro, Burks also ponders whether or not to return to Arkansas in 2022.
Joining Burks on the All-SEC first-team offense are Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Bryce Young, running back Brian Robinson, receiver Jameson Williams and offensive lineman Evan Neal from SEC/SEC West champion Alabama; tight end Brock Bowers from SEC East champion Georgia; Kentucky offensive linemen Luke Fortner and Darian Kinnard; Missouri running back Tyler Badie; offensive linemen Kenyon Green of Texas A&M and Charles Cross of Mississippi State and all-purpose player Velus Jones of Tennessee.
Joining Brown on the All-SEC first team defense are three Georgia Bulldogs, defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, and linebacker Nakobe Dean; two from
Alabama, linebacker Will Anderson and defensive back Jordan Battle; defensive linemen Sam Williams of Ole Miss and DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M; LSU linebacker Damone Clark; defensive backs Roger McCreary, Auburn and Jaylan Foster, South Carolina.
Special-teams first-teamers include Missouri place-kicker Harrison Mevis; Georgia punter Jake Camarada and Tennessee return specialist Velus Jones.
The second team offense includes quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss; running backs Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, and Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M; receivers John Metchie, Alabama, and Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky; tight end Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M; offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer both of Georgia; Ed Ingram, LSU, Cade Mays, Tennessee and Michael Maietti, Missouri and all-purpose player Jerrion Ealy of Ole Miss.
Joining Pool on the second-team defense are fellow linebackers Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; and Zakoby McClain, Auburn; and defensive linemen, Phidarian Mathis, Alabama; Derick Hall, Auburn; Josh Paschal, Kentucky and Jalen Carter, Georgia; defensive backs Derion Kendrick, Georgia; Theo Jackson, Tennessee; Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama; and Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State.
All-SEC second-team specialists are place-kicker Cade York, LSU; punter Nick Constantinou, Texas A&M; and return specialist Jameson Williams, Alabama.
