FAYETTEVILLE — To get Arkansas turned pro as a junior receiver Treylon Burks as the 18th player in Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft plus the 101st pick of the draft’s third round, the Tennessee Titans traded third-year receiver A.J. Brown of Ole Miss, to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Burks, a 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, All-American from Warren, two inches taller than 225-pound Brown, during his three Arkansas seasons totaled 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns and on reverses and in the Wildcat formation rushed 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.
In his 2021 junior year, his best season leading the Razorbacks to an 8-4 record prior to sitting out the Outback Bowl victory over Penn State to prepare for the draft, Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Burks’ ability to catch tough passes over the middle obviously impressed the Titans staff. For Philadelphia, they traded for a quality receiver in Brown, 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns for his three years with the Titans.
In 2021, Brown caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns,
ESPN’s draft commentators including Mel Kiper and Booger McFarland gave Burks high marks.
“He is a big tough guy,” ESPN's commentators surmised. “Over 1,100 yards receiving, has huge hands. Size Quadruple X, which Nike doesn’t even make so they had to have his gloves made special. For a team that just traded A.J. Brown that just makes sense.”
Burks’ plusses were explained,
“He is a playmaker with the ball in his hands,” ESPN surmised. “Once he gets the ball into the second phase with his ability he breaks tackles, slips tackles, the jet sweep, whatever it is this young man is a playmaker. Get the ball in his hands. If you’re a Tennessee you’ve got a younger version of A.J. Brown.”
Burks was the sixth receiver drafted Thursday night, marking the first time that six wide receivers have been drafted in the draft’s Top 20.
Burks becomes Arkansas’ first No. 1 draft choice since center Frank Ragnow was first-round picked by the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL draft.
He became the first Razorbacks drafted in the first round as a wide receiver since quarterback Matt Jones was a first-round picked as a projected receiver by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2005.
The NFL draft continues through Saturday. Declared for the draft Razorbacks considered possibilities or certainly free agent candidates include All-SEC cornerback Montaric Brown of Ashdown, defensive tackle John Ridgeway, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, linebacker Grant Morgan and deep snapper Jordan Silver.
Burks being picked 18th in the first round Thursday fulfilled Arkansas coach Sam Pittman’s December prediction that Burks would be drafted higher than the late first round of 32 into the second round projections for Burks when he declared for the draft in December.
“He’ll raise it because they’re going to meet him," Pittman said in December. “As soon as they meet him, he’ll raise it. He’s a phenomenal kid. It’s hard for me to be disappointed in a man that leaves after three years and doesn’t play in a bowl and those things, when all the things that he’s done for the university and for the football team and for me personally.”
Burks becomes the third Razorbacks from Warren NFL drafted since receivers Jarius Wright, and Greg Childs and receiver converted to tight end Chris Gragg were fourth-round drafted in 2012. Wright played receiver from 2012-2019 for the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers,
Gragg played three NFL seasons as a Buffalo Bills tight end.
Injuries cut Childs’ NFL career before it could begin with the Minnesota Vikings.
