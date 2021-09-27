FAYETTEVILLE — For wreaking defensive havoc in the then 16th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks SEC opening 20-10 upset over then nationally No. 7 Texas A&M, and standing out offensively in a defensive game, Arkansas senior defensive end Tre Williams and Arkansas junior wide receiver Treylon Burks, respectively, were named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday by the SEC Office in Birmingham, Alabama.
Williams and Burks played a large part in Arkansas defeating the Aggies at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and advancing 4-0, overall/1-0 in the SEC and to No. 8 in the AP poll heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. ESPN-televised SEC game against the nationally No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at UGA’s Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
Williams, a graduate transfer via the University of Missouri and hailing from Columbia, Missouri, out of three-man rush twice among his four tackles sacked A&M quarterback Zach Calzada and three times was statistically credited with hurrying Calzada into throwing incompletions.
Burks, a two-year letterman from Warren and a 2021 Preseason All-American, recorded season highs six catches for 167 yards including an 85-yard touchdown bomb from quarterback KJ Jefferson after taking a Jefferson screen pass for a 91-yard touchdown in the previous week’s 45-10 victory over Georgia Southern.
Burks on a 14-yard run, and Jefferson, also on a run, were injured during last Saturday’s game. Jefferson returned to finish the game.
Both at last Saturday’s postgame press conference in Arlington, Texas, said they would be fine to play against Georgia.
That was still the word that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said at his Monday noon presser before the Razorbacks practiced.
"He (Burks) is sore,” Pittman said. “Treylon's sore. Obviously, we've played some good football teams and physical games. I think both of them will be fine. They may or may not be able to go full speed today, but I don't think it will be a problem for the game."
Beating then No. 15 Texas on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, last Saturday beating Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. on CBS and this Saturday playing Georgia at 11 a.m. on ESPN, the Razorbacks learned Monday they are in a six-day TV window for telecasting their Oct. 9 SEC game at No. 12 Ole Miss. The Arkansas versus Ole Miss game in Oxford, Mississippi, will kick off at either 2:30 p.m. on CBS or 11 a.m. on ESPN.
CBS, which gets first choice, awaits next Saturday’s results before deciding on Arkansas at Ole Miss or Georgia at No. 22 Auburn.
On this upcoming Saturday afternoon on CBS, Ole Miss plays at No. 1 Alabama.
Auburn, on Saturday night, visits LSU on ESPN.
Pittman Monday was asked after three consecutive home games at Reynolds Razorback Saturday did last Saturday’s half Arkansas and half Aggies crowd in Arlington at least semi prepare the Razorbacks for the Georgia crowd expected to be at 92,000-plus Sanford Stadium.
“Number one, I think us traveling last week to Dallas helped us because we've gone through the process,” Pittman said. “(Freshman running back) AJ Green had never flown before. So, we went through the process of how we travel. That's one thing you can't do. I think we went almost a week (during the August preseason) where we practiced in the morning so we could be ready for an 11 o'clock game, 12 o'clock obviously over there in Georgia. Those things I think we're prepared for.”
But the Georgia crowd?
“The crowd is going to be incredible there,” Pittman said. “I mean, it's College GameDay (ESPN’s pregame morning show). So, I think last week helped us a little bit because half the crowd was against us. We know we'll get 93,000 folks there at Georgia. They support the program there big time. So, we know it's going to be extremely loud, but I think last week prepared us a little bit for that. Of course, it's going to be louder than what it was last week, but we did a pretty good job with that besides down on the goal line last week there on that third-and-one."
An Arkansas offensive lineman jumped offsides, compelling the Hogs eventually to settle for a field goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.