FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Musselman knows what the LSU Tigers can do from his Razorbacks’ 79-77 SEC loss to LSU on Jan. 8 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
And the Arkansas coach knows what his Razorbacks didn’t do against LSU and what they didn’t do in last Saturday’s 99-89 SEC loss at Georgia.
So for Monday afternoon Musselman changed his customary late season practice plan as the Razorbacks, 18-11, overall, 6-10 in the SEC, readied for Wednesday’s 6 o’clock SEC Network televised game at Walton Arena against coach Will Wade’s Tigers, 20-9, 11-5.
“We have gotten into this routine of going through the opponent’s sets and walking through it and not really going live,” Musselman told his radio show audience Monday night at Sassy’s Red House restaurant in Fayetteville. “We scrapped everything today and went straight old school, training camp, defensive drills, rebounding drills, a lot of physical activity. We probably had our best practice since training camp today.”
Especially with the Hogs being short on depth, Arkansas’ first-year coach after four years coaching the University of Nevada, said he planned to back them off some Tuesday with the game Wednesday, but will have them go hard for a practice before Saturday’s SEC regular season finale at Texas A&M and get some hard practices before next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
“We backed off with one of my teams at Nevada late in the season and our guys kind of slipped with some of our defensive principles,” Musselman said. “We stopped doing some stuff in practice and it led to us not doing some stuff in games. So as long as we’re playing we’re going to have physical practices and not worry about their legs too much.”
Monday’s defensive emphasis isn’t surprising given his Hogs mostly have thrived defensively until gashed by Georgia.
As for emphasizing rebounding, that was a given for the LSU rematch the instant the Jan. 8 game ended in Baton Rouge.
LSU outrebounded Arkansas, 53-24.
On second-chance points the Tigers outscored Arkansas, 26-0, getting more offensive rebounds, 23, than Arkansas’ 21 defensive rebounds.
“Certainly against LSU that was our worst rebounding…” Musselman said, and not just for his Arkansas time.
“It’s the worst rebounding game I’ve ever been a part of,” Musselman, 55, and a coach over 30 years in professional minor leagues and international ball, the NBA and college, said.
Lack of rebounding and a couple of baseline defensive lapses snatched defeat from Arkansas’ jaws of victory in Baton Rouge, Musselman believes.
“We lost the game by 29 rebounds and were outrebounded 26-0 on the offensive glass, yet it was a game we felt we should have won,” Musselman said. “We played phenomenal defense, as good as we played all season long. We scored the ball pretty well but little things come back. We didn’t get loose balls and there were two baseline out of bounds late that caught us in that last minute.”
Anticipation and positioning are key for Arkansas on loose balls and rebounding. Because for the most part, Musselman remarks the Tigers are longer and quicker than his Hogs.
Forwards Darius Day, a long 6-foot-6 with a 16 points, 16 rebounds double-double, and 6-9 forward Trendon Watford, 21 points and nine rebounds and the 3-point and-one with eight seconds left overcoming a 77-76 lead for LSU’s 79-77 victory, certainly exuded length and quickness against Arkansas in Baton Rouge.
So did 6-4 LSU guards Skylar Mays, 19 points and four rebounds, and Javonte Smart, 10 points and five rebounds.
Forward Emmitt Williams, now coming off the LSU bench, tallied nine points, four rebounds and blocked two Arkansas shots.
The change of venue from Baton Rouge to Fayetteville obviously should help Arkansas.
So should Arkansas guards Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe on scoring rolls.
Jones scored 37 and 26 points his last two games to be named SEC Player of the Week.
Joe scored 22 and 26 points his last two games.
Arkansas senior guard Jimmy Whitt scored 22 points inside and on free throws against LSU, while Jones, Joe, Adrio Bailey and Desi Sills combined eight treys to LSU’s four.
Bailey logged seven rebounds and blocked four shots in Baton Rouge but has fouled out his last three games.
Arkansas forwards Bailey, Ethan Henderson, Reggie Chaney and Jeantal Cylla, the tallest Hogs at 6-6, 6-8, 6-8 and 6-7, all must curb their frequent fouling, Musselman said.
Because the 6 p.m. start makes for a late arriving crowd with many just getting off work, Senior Night ceremonies honoring Bailey, Whitt, Cylla and football grad become basketball walk-on Jamario Bell will be immediately after the game.
