FAYETTEVILLE — Against Illinois State the Arkansas Razorbacks rallied from down 3-0, 6-4 and 8-5.
Ultimately they rallied one run short.
With the last of their 12 stranded runners on second, the Razorbacks scored twice in the ninth, Arkansas left fielder Braydon Webb looked at strike three ending an 8-7 loss Tuesday before 2,208 ticket scanned fans at Baum-Walker Stadium to the visiting 4-7 Redbirds of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Once 7-0, the Razorbacks losing for the first time at home fall to 7-4 with Tuesday’s tumble following 6-3, 8-7 and 3-2 losses last Friday through Sunday to Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor at the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic in Houston.
Arkansas lost Tuesday despite totaling 15 hits.
Previously slumping Preseason All-American shortstop Casey Martin went 4 for 5 with three RBI and sophomore center fielder Christian Franklin going 3 for 4 with an RBI and leading off the ninth singling and scoring on Jacob Nesbit’s double that advanced Martin to third.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn cited Martin and Franklin among the game’s Arkansas positives.
“We drove in some runs today,” Van Horn said. “We didn’t do that in Houston. I think we were 1 for 23 (actually for 4 for 32) with runners in scoring position or something like that. Today, we drove in some runs. We set up some innings but we should have scored more. We left too many on.”
And seven Razorbacks pitchers gave up too many runs and 11 hits even, while striking out 13.
“We gave up five runs after five innings,” Van Horn said of the Redbirds scoring once in the sixth and twice in both the seventh and eighth. “Our bullpen did not get the job done. Ultimately, that’s what cost us the game. This past weekend, the bullpen actually did a good job, we just didn’t score for them. So we’re going through a little bit of a situation now where it’s not going our way and we’ve got to make it go our way.”
The wind didn’t seem to blow Arkansas’ way in the third inning.
Razorbacks reliever Kevin Kopps, inheriting two baserunners from starter Blake Adams, appeared to have cleanup hitter Joe Butler retired on a deep, but routine-looking fly to left.
However, it didn’t stay routine but kept drifting and drifting landing in the bullpen for a three-run home run.
Martin doubled home two, cutting to 3-2 in the fourth.
Heston Kjerstad, 2 for 5, and Martin gave Arkansas its lone lead, 4-3 with RBI singles in the fifth.
One of three passed balls charged to freshman backup catcher Dominic Tamez in a midweek start for regular catcher Casey Opitz, enabled to ISU to tie it 4-4, advancing a runner from second to third to score on pinch hitter Jake McCaw’s sacrifice fly, scoring a runner, losing reliever Caden Monke inherited from Kopps.
ISU went up 6-4 in seventh on Ryan Cermak’s two-run single against reliever Elijah Trest, tallying runners he inherited from Monke.
Kjerstad, Matt Goodheart and Franklin opened Arkansas’ seventh successively singling with Franklin’s scoring a run starting Arkansas.
Van Horn went by the book asking Martin, a good bunter as he would prove with a surprise bunt single in the ninth, to bunt the runners over.
Martin bunted two foul and struck out swinging, in his mind ruining his 4 for 5 day in defeat.
“I should have sac’d the ball and I didn’t get it down,” Martin said. “Who knows? That could have been the difference in the game and that’s on me.”
Opitz, inserted after Tamez’s third passed ball, also struck out against reliever Derek Salata, the fourth of seven ISU pitchers used and directly following winning pitcher of record reliever Connor Pellow.
Salata got Nesbit to ground out.
A freshman mistake by Razorbacks reliever Zack Morris, too late covering first on an eighth-inning ISU infield single fielded by first baseman Cole Austin, contributed to in the eighth setting up Jordan Libman’s crucial two-run single.
Arkansas fought back in the ninth. Franklin singled, Martin bunt singled. Nesbit doubled Franklin home and Martin to third.
Colton Johnson, ISU’s Friday night starter brought in to close, greeted by Nesbit’s double, wild pitched Martin home but also struck out the side versus Opitz, Austin and Webb.
The Razorbacks next play South Alabama in a three-game series at Baum at 3 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s start moved up to noon.
