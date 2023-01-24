x

Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' Sam Pittman has completed his staff with the hiring of Florida analyst Deron Wilson to coach the secondary.

Wilson spent the past season at Florida serving as cornerbacks analyst. Prior to that he was defensive coordinator at McNeese State 2020-21. He was at UTSA from 2016 until leaving for McNeese State. The first two years in San Antonio he was a grad assistant. He coached cornerbacks the next two seasons.

