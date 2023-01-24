FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas' Sam Pittman has completed his staff with the hiring of Florida analyst Deron Wilson to coach the secondary.
Wilson spent the past season at Florida serving as cornerbacks analyst. Prior to that he was defensive coordinator at McNeese State 2020-21. He was at UTSA from 2016 until leaving for McNeese State. The first two years in San Antonio he was a grad assistant. He coached cornerbacks the next two seasons.
Wilson was a standout cornerback at Southern Miss from 2010-12 and a Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List honoree before an ankle injury sidelined him for his senior season in 2013.
Wilson helped lead the Golden Eagles to back-to-back bowl games while extending his games started streak to 39 by the end of his junior campaign. He finished his career with 171 tackles and eight interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns.
A native of New Orleans, La., Wilson was a three-time all-district and two-time all-area performer at O. Perry Walker High School who was rated as the 44th best player in the state of Louisiana as a senior in 2008.
