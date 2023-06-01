x

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis drives to the basket during the Razorbacks' upset of Kansas in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Davis has decided to return to the Razorbacks for his senior season.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — The May 31 deadline to enter the 2023 NBA Draft or withdraw to return to college has come and gone with a mixture of, but expected, news for the University of Arkansas.

Senior guard Davonte "Devo" Davis will return to Arkansas for another season while freshman Jordan Walsh has opted to remain in the draft. In addition, Duncanville (Texas) five-star forward Ronald Holland has opted to head immediately to the G League and play for the Ignite instead of sign with Arkansas. He had originally signed with Texas, but asked out of his letter-of-intent when the Longhorns made a coaching change.

