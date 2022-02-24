FAYETTEVILLE — From amazed by Devo Davis to fretting what’s wrong with Devo Davis, it seems Razorbacks fans and the Razorbacks again stand amazed.
And winning again. Losing 5 of 6 back including an 0-3 SEC start when sophomore Davis struggled as their starting point guard, the 22-6 overall, 11-4 in the SEC No. 18th-ranked Razorbacks enter Saturday’s 1 p.m CBS televised game against Kentucky at Walton Arena winning 12 of their last 13 with Davis the off the bench sixth man.
It all flowed so unexpectedly yet so naturally last year. Of the great instate freshman class that coach Eric Musselman and staff brought to Arkansas for 2020-2021, Jacksonville’s Davis seemed deemed the long term project.
But Davonte, his given name though all call him Devo, so emerged athletically and with maturity and versatility as the 6-foot-4 good rebounding, ball-handling fitting whatever role as a small forward-off guard or spelling 2020-2021 one-year grad transfer Jalen Tate on the point. By season’s end Davis was a 17-games starter on a 25-7 Elite Eight NCAA Tournament team.
Naturally it was presumed Davis for 2021-2022 easily would replace Tate on the point.
It seldom worked as planned. Musselman noticed the decline of “joy” in Devo’s ebullience and effectiveness as Davis so earnestly undertook fulltime playing the point.
So after the Hogs wallowed 0-3 in the SEC, Musselman demoted Davis to the bench, and started off guard JD Notae on the point and started 6-6 small forward Au’Diese Toney at off guard.
Turns out the demotion promoted Davis more than ever.
Last season’s Hogs never would have ascended to the Elite Eight without Notae starring as the sixth man off the bench.
These current Hogs wouldn’t soar like they do without Notae starring as a starter while Davis stars off the bench filling the various roles he filled last season as a starter.
Look what he did in the Feb. 8 80-76 upset over then No. 1 Auburn at Walton. Ten points, four rebounds and a game-leading five steals in 31 minutes.
Check these last two games, last Saturday’s 58-48 victory over then 16th-ranked Tennessee at Walton and Tuesday’s 80-74 victory at Florida, Arkansas’ first victory in 15 tries at the Gators’ O’Connell Center in Gainesville since Nolan Richardson’s 1995 national runner-up Razorbacks last won there.
Against Tennessee in just 18 minutes because of first-half foul trouble, Davis scored seven points with four rebounds. Down the crucial stretch Davis netted two threes and an assist.
“We felt Devo would be a big factor in today’s game,” Musselman said. “Unfortunately he got a couple fouls in the first half. But we thought his size was going to help us in the backcourt battle. He rose up on those two threes and shot them with great confidence when we really needed to try to get some type of separation.”
At Florida in 27:57, which would have been more but again for foul trouble, Devo bounded off the bench to score 19 points with six rebounds and four assists against zero turnovers all the while keeping the Hogs moving regardless of his position.
“I thought Devo Davis was absolutely phenomenal,” Musselman said. “Really important off the bench for us in the second half. He changes us altogether. He had 19 points, led us in assists with four. Most impressively zero turnovers. I mean he played 28 minutes with zero turnovers to four assists.”
And played demonic defense.
Not bad for a guy demoted. Except Musselman never saw it as a demotion but a role change benefitting the Hogs as a team and Davis individually.
“I think Devo knows how I feel about him and how the coaching staff feels about him,” Musselman said. “I mean, I love coaching him. Sometimes a guy coming off the bench – it was like that with JD last year. JD was one of our top three or four players even though he wasn’t starting. Whether Devo hears his name for introductions or not, he’s a starter in my mind.”
Davis appreciates seeing the game first unfolding before his role unfolds.
“Just knowing I’m able to play free,” Davis said. “Just letting the game come to me. From there, just knowing whatever it takes to win I’ll do it. If it’s scoring, rebounding or passing the ball to a teammate, whatever it takes.”
Nobody seems happier seeing Davis fulfilling Notae’s old sixth man role than the old sixth man himself.
“That’s the Devo we know,” Notae said postgame in Gainesville. “We know he’s capable of doing that each and every night. And it just showed that he’s Devo. He was amazing.”
