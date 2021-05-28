FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks’ kickoff times for their first three football games of the season have been set.
All three are nonconference games at Arkansas’ Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
It was announced Thursday the Razorbacks’ Sept. 4 season opener against the Rice Owls will kick off at 1 p.m. While not on conventional TV, it will be Internet video available on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
The Sept. 18 Arkansas versus Georgia Southern game will kick off at 3 p.m on the SEC Network.
Previously it was announced that Arkansas’ Sept. 18 game against the Texas Longhorns will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.
