FAYETTEVILLE — The South Carolina Gamecocks have played well enough to defeat those same Kentucky Wildcats that beat Arkansas, and in Charlottesville, Virginia, they defeated reigning national champion Virginia.
Yet they played so poorly to lose to Boston University and Stetson teams now just 11-10 and 11-11.
Guess which version of coach Frank Martin’s Gamecocks that Arkansas Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman expects to see?
The Razorbacks, 15-4, 3-3 in the SEC, host the Gamecocks, 11-8, 3-3, in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. SEC Network televised game at Walton Arena.
“We’ve got to expect to get South Carolina’s best game,” Musselman said. “Obviously, their nonconference schedule is what it is but like last year in conference play, they’re playing really well. We expect to see a really good team. They’ve gotten themselves really ready to play against the Virginias and Kentuckys.”
Though the ACC’s Virginia won last year’s national championship, the Gamecocks’ 81-78 upset in Columbia, South Carolina, of traditional SEC kingpin over Kentucky is most apt to capture the Razorbacks’ attention since Kentucky beat them 77-66 just two Saturdays ago at Walton.
“The Kentucky game was back-and-forth,” Musselman said. “They got stops when they needed and they scored when they needed. Any time you play a program that has beaten Kentucky or Virginia you better bring your A-game, or else. So, that’s how we approach South Carolina, I think they’re a really good team.”
First-year Arkansas coach Musselman coaches against Martin’s Gamecocks for the first time, but the returning Razorbacks from last season know well what the Gamecocks can do.
In Columbia, the Gamecocks defeated last season’s Razorbacks led by A.J. Lawson’s 24 points, including 4 of 5 treys, and Keyshawn Bryant scoring 17.
Lawson, South Carolina’s leading scorer averaging 13.7 points, and Bryant return as does 6-foot-11 center Majik Kotsar and small forward Justin Minaya, injured before last season’s Arkansas game.
Freshman guard Jermaine Cousinard has burst into the Gamecocks starting lineup averaging 10.7 points.
Gamecocks reserves Alanzo Frink, Jair Bolden and Jailyn McCreary, scored 13, 13 and 11 points in last Saturday’s 90-64 victory over Vanderbilt, South Carolina’s SEC success in its last four games.
Martin’s Gamecocks are nationally known as fiercely physical, strong rebounding teams.
“They have good size and they rebound the ball really well, which has been a struggle for us,” Musselman said. They are physical.”
But also frequent foulers. South Carolina opponents have attempted 507 free throws to South Carolina’s 379.
“There’s going to be a lot of whistles,” Musselman said. “We need to spend some time on the free throw line.”
And convert their free throws which the Razorbacks did in winning last Saturday’s SEC versus Big 12 Challenge game against TCU but didn’t shoot so well in their last two SEC games, losses to Kentucky and at Mississippi State.
As of Monday night, Musselman said sophomore shooting guard and second leading Isaiah Joe, withheld from the TCU game because of knee inflammation, was “day-to-day” regarding playing against South Carolina.
That likely depends, Musselman said, if there is significant swelling in the knee today of Joe’s practice activity Monday and Tuesday.
Against TCU, the Hogs had No. 3 and No. 1 team scorers Jimmy Whitt, playing outstanding defense against TCU top gun Desmond Bane and likely to defend against Lawson on Wednesday, and Mason Jones scoring 20 points each.
Desi Sills picked up Joe’s slack scoring a surprising 18.
Jalen Harris, starting for Joe but mostly on the point, picked up the pace.
Musselman said it appeared Sills’ offense “kick started” knowing he had to take some shots that normally are fed to Joe.
And he said the Hogs always play faster with Harris in the game.
“Jalen doesn't do walk-ups, and he doesn't do look-ats,” Musselman said. “He just pushes it.”
