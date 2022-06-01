FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has completed its Class of 2022 with the commitment from College of the Canyons (Calif.) Junior College defensive tackle Taylor Lewis.
Lewis, 6-3, 300, committed to Arkansas last Friday while on an official visit, but opted to go public with it on Tuesday.
“Because I feel it’s the whole package,” Lewis said. “It’s away from everything, but still things around to do. It’s in the SEC. The coaches love me and I love the coaches. They are in it for the right reasons. Most importantly the head man Coach Sam Pittman. Everything he stand for I stand for.”
Lewis played six games in 2021. He finished with 18 tackles, seven solo, 1.5 for loss and a pass breakup. He talked about what he feels are his strengths.
“I feel like my strengths are my run stopping, my motor, my agility and my get off,” Lewis said. “I use my hands well. I’m violent and I’m disruptive in the backfield.”
The former Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy standout has a long list of offers. In addition to the five schools he has or will visit, Lewis has offers from Auburn, Akron, Arkansas State, UAB, UTSA, Western Kentucky, New Mexico State, Montana State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Liberty, Kent State, Hawaii, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, Colorado State, Buffalo and Alabama State.
