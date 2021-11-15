FAYETTEVILLE — While Tuesday’s edition of the College Football Playoff poll wields the more important impact to their already assured 2021 season’s bowl future, the Arkansas Razorbacks were bolstered Sunday by their return to the Associated Press media and Coaches Top 25 polls.
Ranked 25th by last week’s first CFP poll, the Razorbacks were unranked in last week’s AP and Coaches polls though they had ranked top 10 in both when they started 4-0.
Snapping a three-game SEC losing streak these last two SEC Saturdays 31-28 over Mississippi State in Fayetteville and 16-13 at LSU, Coach Sam Pittman’s now 7-3 Razorbacks, 3-3 in the SEC, ranked 21st in Sunday’s AP poll and 22nd in the Coaches poll.
Arkansas has two games, both in the SEC, remaining visiting nationally No. 2 defending national champion Alabama, 9-1, 5-1, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS at Bryant-Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Nov. 26, the Friday after Thanksgiving, hosting Missouri, 5-5, 2-4, at 2:30 p.m. on CBS at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Hogs Hoops
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman and staff completed one of the most nationally heralded men’s basketball recruiting classes for the November signing period adding over the weekend Nick Smith and Derrian Ford to the 2022-2023 class.
Both are high school senior star guards in Arkansas.
Smith, 6-foot-5, formerly of Sylvan Hills and playing his senior season at North Little Rock High, signed Saturday. He is rated a five-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports, 247Composite and Rivals and on the Jersey Mike’s National Player of Year Watch List.
Smith averaged 25 points, five rebounds and four assists at Sylvan Hills last season.
Last summer, Smith led the Brad Beal Elite AAU team to a 6-2 record and the finals of Peach Jam while averaging 18.6 points, three rebounds and three assists per game. He scored 31 points (10 of 18 shooting) in the championship game and became the first player since NBA star Michael Porter Jr. to score more than 30 in the finals.
Ford, 6-3 of Magnolia, is rated a four-star by ESPN, 247Composite, 247Sports and Rivals. He led Magnolia to a 23-1 record last season and the Class 4A Semifinals while averaging 23.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Last Wednesday, the opening of the national signing period, Musselman’s Razorbacks signed four-star forward Joseph Pinion of Morrilton, 5-star forward Jordan Walsh of DeSoto, Texas and four-star guard Barry Dunning of Mobile, Alabama.
All have signed to report as Razorbacks freshmen for 2022-2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.