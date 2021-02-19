FAYETTEVILLE — For the second time this SEC men’s basketball season, an Arkansas Razorbacks versus Texas A&M Aggies game has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Aggies’ program.
The SEC Office in Birmingham, Alabama, announced Friday afternoon the postponement of the Razorbacks’ versus Aggies game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M’s scheduled Feb. 6 game with Walton Arena in Fayetteville was postponed for similar reasons.
A&M now has had to postpone its last six games. No makeup date for Saturday’s postponed game has been determined.
On Twitter Friday, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman posted that the Razorbacks seek a nonconference game to replace Saturday’s postponed game that could end up canceled since the Aggies have so many games to make up between now and the March 10 start of the SEC Tournament with the regular SEC season ending March 2.
“We found out while boarding the bus to travel to College Station today that our game tomorrow was canceled,” Musselman tweeted. “Our players are devastated that they do not get to compete. We are working with the league to see if we can add a non-conference game.”
