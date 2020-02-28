FAYETTEVILLE — For these back up again on the NCAA Tournament bubble Arkansas Razorbacks, you might think even if they can’t play in Fayetteville that playing the Georgia Bulldogs would be the ideal foe for Arkansas extending to three its SEC winning streak that broke a five-game losing skid.
Think again. Because Saturday’s 5 p.m. CST SEC Network televised SEC game is at the Bulldogs’ Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.
And while coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks after beating Missouri and Tennessee last Saturday and Wednesday at Walton Arena stand, 18-10 overall, 6-9 in the SEC to Georgia’s 14-14, 4-11, coach Tom Crean’s Bulldogs are a different animal at home.
“They are 11-4 at home,” Musselman said Thursday. “They play well in their own building for sure.”
Nonconference Georgia Tech of the ACC, and the 19-8 SMU Mustangs of the American Athletic Conference, were upset bitten by the Bulldogs in Athens.
In the SEC, Tennessee, Texas A&M and the nationally 15th-ranked 23-4 Auburn Tigers were surpassed at Stegeman by Georgia.
In their last two games, the Bulldogs actually traveled well.
They beat Vanderbilt at the Commodores’ Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tennessee, and Wednesday, lost a 94-90 overtime heartbreaker in Columbia, South Carolina, to the 9-6 in the SEC solid South Carolina Gamecocks.
Anthony Edwards, Georgia’s superstar scoring answer to Arkansas’ Mason Jones, led the Bulldogs to 80-78 victory at Vandy scoring 19 points.
While junior 6-foot-5 guard Jones was scoring 37 in Arkansas’ 86-69 triumph over Tennessee at Walton, 6-5 freshman flash Edwards was scoring 36 for Georgia at South Carolina.
Like Jones against Tennessee, Edwards, against South Carolina, inflicted damage inside, including drawing fouls for a 10 of 12 free throw night, and outside, 4 of 11 treys.
“They have a really special player in Edwards,” Musselman said. “You look at projected mock drafts and whatever and he’s projected pretty high. You can’t get much higher.”
Musselman was an assistant to the late Chuck Daly and recalled the NBA Hall of Fame coach’s “Jordan Rules.”
“When coach Chuck Daly was with the Pistons and played against Michael Jordan, they had the ‘Jordan Rules,’” Musselman said Thursday. “We'll come up with our own Edwards Rules that we'll start introducing to the team today.”
What sets Edwards apart?
“He’s physically strong, quick, fast and he’s explosive,” Musselman said. “He makes highlight reel plays. He’s got three or four every game. He’s a great transition scorer. He can make threes. He’s explosive to the rim. He creates live-ball turnovers that lead to dunks and transition points for him and his teammates. I think he’s pretty good passer as well.”
Jimmy Whitt, Arkansas’ 6-3 guard and usually the Hogs’ best defender regardless the opponent’s position, seems likely to be assigned Edwards in Musselman’s always man to man defense.
However, team assists leader 5-10 Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler also concerns Musselman.
“Jimmy’s done a great job on point guards, too,” So we’re still trying to …Wheeler’s got some good quickness and is crafty getting to the cap. We’ve still got some decisions to make
Rayshaun Edwards, Georgia’s 6-9 junior forward averaging a team leading 7.1 rebounds, most complements with a 12.5 scoring average Edwards’ team leading 19.5 scoring average.
Crean will be doubly concerned because of Jones, and Isaiah Joe, the Arkansas sophomore guard from Fort Smith Northside whose five-game arthroscopic knee surgery absence coincided with Arkansas’ five-game losing streak and return coincides with Arkansas winning its last two games.
Joe, 22 points, including 12 of 12 free throws and sound defense, and Jones complemented each other superbly against Tennessee on Wednesday at Walton.
“Obviously, with Isaiah coming back it opens things up for both of them,” Musselman said. “When Mason’s scoring like he is, it opens things up for Zay, and then just Isaiah being out on the floor opens things up for Mason. I think both those guys are having incredible years.”
Add guard Desi Sills, 13 points, superb off bench these last two games and a stunning team-leading nine rebounds and three shot blocks by erstwhile benchwarmer become starting 6-8 sophomore forward Ethan Henderson, and it was a big Wednesday night at home for the Hogs.
But that was home. Eleven of 15 found it difficult marching through Georgia at Georgia.
