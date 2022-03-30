FAYETTEVILLE — Instead of just running second team quarterback, Malik Hornsby also ran some plays at wide receiver as coach Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks resumed spring football practice Tuesday.
Possibly the fastest Razorback, third-year sophomore Hornsby netted little 2021 season playing time behind entrenched starting quarterback KJ Jefferson.
“Actually, I’m pretty excited to see him wherever we end up putting him on the field,” sophomore running back AJ Green said after Tuesday’s practice. “Because that man is fast. I’m just glad to see he’s willing to do anything to help the team try to get some wins, get in the end zone a little bit for us. I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Sophomore running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, also media available post practice along with defensive end Zach Williams and cornerback Khari Johnson, also liked seeing Hornsby in the running at receiver.
“Getting him in there for his speed,” Sanders said. “I feel like he’s a good quarterback but I feel like you put him at any position he executes just by his speed and his IQ of the game.”
Johnson was asked about defending against Hornsby as a receiver after having defended against the running quarterback in practices.
“Oh man, he’s a Swiss Army Knife,” Johnson said. “He’s got speed. I’m just excited for him. Like AJ said, wherever we put him at in this offense, I feel like he’s an explosive talent. I’m just excited for him.”
While Hornsby still practiced some at quarterback Tuesday, his receiver reps created more Tuesday quarterback time for redshirt freshman Lucas Coley and Cade Fortin, the transfer walk-on via the University of South Florida.
Jefferson threw Tuesday’s most noteworthy pass, a long bomb caught by receiver Warren Thompson, lettering for the Razorbacks last year after transferring from Florida State.
Tuesday’s practice in shorts, the fourth of the 15 allotted by the NCAA, marked the first since the Razorbacks were off all last week for the UA’s spring break.
Senior Williams of Little Rock’s Joe T. Robinson, said the Hogs appeared more refreshed than rusted from the layoff.
“I’ve had a few spring balls,” Williams, the son of 1980s Razorbacks linebacker Rickey Williams, said. “So I kind of expected the first practice back is going to be a little bit hard or whatever but it really wasn’t that much different. Probably a little more tired (afterwards) than we usually are but I feel like everyone - was there and a lot faster today. We were into it. So I feel like that week break didn’t really change anything. I think it actually gave us more energy and make us go harder.”
Cornerback Johnson said the Hogs went home last week assigned conditioning homework by strength coach Jamil Walker.
“I would say it’s a testament to coach Walker and his staff for giving us a schedule to follow throughout spring break,” Johnson said. “A lot of us, I felt like, followed through with that, so we were able to have an exciting practice. Still have to clean up little things, like transitioning on and off the field, but we’re getting there.”
They’ll know more how far they’ve progressed in their next practice, Thursday’s first spring practice in full pads.
“Definitely like coach Pittman said we want high intensity,” Williams said. “So just going into that next drill a little bit faster. I think it’s going to be a good Thursday.”
Williams was asked about the pass rush emphasis that new defensive line coach Deke Adams has brought to the defensive line.
Adams is the third different D-line coach for third-year Arkansas coach Pittman and third-year defensive coordinator Barry Odom.
“I feel like we've gotten a lot better,” Williams said. “From all the different coaches we had, we learned different techniques and stuff like that. Coach Deke Adams, he brings something new to the table. And I feel like he really knows what he's talking about, like with different aspects of how to rush, not just, like you need to switch your stuff up. You just need three different moves to rush and he teaches us that so, you know, I feel like he's brought us together more as a team like as a defensive line. And he's just helping us with our pass rushing and stuff like that. So I feel like that's the reason we got a lot better.”
Starting center Ricky Stromberg, injured during drills before the spring break, was back at it first-team healthy Tuesday.
The Razorbacks practice one day off the next schedule for the week concludes with a Saturday practice entirely closed to media and the public.
