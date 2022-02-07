FAYETTEVILLE — Following Arkansas’ Saturday night victory over Mississippi State, Eric Musselman signed off his radio interview signing on his Razorbacks Tuesday night hosting the nationally No. 1 Auburn Tigers.
Arkansas, 18-5, 7-3 in the SEC, and Bruce Pearl’s Tigers, 22-1, 10-0, tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2 at Walton Arena.
“I can tell you what I’m going to be doing tonight as soon as I get home,” Musselman said. “I’ll be watching Auburn film. And I can’t wait. It was fun tonight. Great crowd and great atmosphere and I think it will be a little bit different on Tuesday, too.”
Probably more than a bit. With Auburn No. 1 and the Razorbacks winning eight straight the national spotlight will shine on Walton Arena which generally roars at a fever pitch even for the mundane games.
“We know the crowd is going to be crazy,” Arkansas sophomore center and former Fort Smith Northside star Jaylin Williams said. “And I know we’re going to go out there and be ready.”
They’ve seen Auburn enough on TV and playing previous SEC opponents they’ve scouted to know what they’re up against.
“We know Auburn is a great team,” Williams said last Saturday night. “They are No. 1 in the country for a reason. We’ve got to start off early with energy and play defense.”
Kamani Johnson, the Razorbacks’ reserve transfer forward via Arkansas-Little Rock, against Mississippi State had just played one of his best games as a Razorback but already was all about Auburn.
“I’m already fired up for it,” Johnson said. “I think everybody in the locker room is fired up for it. I think Coach Muss is going to be fired up for it. We’ve just got to be locked in. We have a couple of days preparation to be ready for battle.”
Literally it will be Arkansas’ biggest battle. Pearl’s Tigers may be college basketball’s deepest team.
Even with Auburn starting guard Zep Jasper remaining at the hotel ill, Pearl used 11 Tigers while escaping the last-place but very upset minded Georgia Bulldogs, 74-72 Saturday in Athens, Georgia.
Wendell Green, an Auburn reserve, tallied the winning basket with three seconds left.
The Tigers are led by 6-foot-10 forward Jabari Smith, a national player of the year candidate averaging 15. 3 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Starting guard K.D. Johnson averages 13,5, and Green 12.9 off the bench. Walker Kessler, the Tigers’ 7-1 center, averages 11.4 points and a team-leading 7.9 rebounds.
Not to be confused with Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams, 6-10 averaging 9.4 points and a team leading 9.1 rebounds, Auburn has its own Jaylin Williams, a 6-8 forward. The Tigers also sport an Arkansan.
Starting guard Allen Flanigan played high school ball at Little Rock Parkview but he’s an Auburn legacy.
Wes Flanigan, Allen’s father and also a former Little Rock Parkview and former Arkansas-Little Rock head coach, starred at Auburn as a player and since 2018-2019 an Auburn assistant coach.
