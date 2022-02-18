FAYETTEVILLE — Saturday afternoon at Walton Arena the Tennessee Volunteers start beginning and ending the Arkansas Razorbacks’ regular SEC season.
Coach Rick Barnes, 16th ranked Vols, 19-6 overall and 10-3 in the SEC meet coach Eric Musselman’s 23rd ranked Razorbacks, 20-6, 9-4, at 3 p.m Saturday at Walton on ESPN.
They’ll meet again, closing the SEC season March 5 on either ESPN or ESPN2 at the Vols’ Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
In between the Razorbacks visit Florida next Tuesday and host nationally No. 4 Kentucky on Feb. 26 at Walton on CBS and LSU on March 2 in Walton’s season finale.
The Hogs play Tennessee, Florida and Kentucky for the first time before rematching with the LSU Tigers they defeated Jan. 12 in Baton Rouge, when LSU ranked 12th in the country.
All loom big games. None bigger than Saturday’s game with Tennessee, not even the Kentucky game. Flattened, 107-79 by Kentucky, 107-79 on Jan. 15 at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena in Lexington, the Vols last Tuesday avenged their loss to Kentucky by whipping the Wildcats, 76-63 in Knoxville.
Knowing the SEC regular season ends in Knoxville prior to the SEC Tournament puts a bigger than ever Arkansas premium on Saturday’s game here as the Razorbacks, fourth in the SEC at 9-4 behind Auburn, 12-1, and 10-3 tied for second Tennessee and Kentucky, continue striving to finish high in the SEC and for high seedings in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
It makes for plenty on Arkansas’ menu but there’s only one first course.
“We’re only worried about one game and that’s Tennessee,” Musselman said. “I’m only worried about one game.”
Worried and excited. The Razorbacks jammed an announced 20,327 overflowing Walton in their “White-Out” game with fans encouraged to wear the white in their red and white Razorbacks colors when the unranked Arkansas upended then nationally No. 1 Auburn, 80-76 in overtime on a Feb. 8 Tuesday night.
For Saturday afternoon’s “Red-Out,” with even the Razorbacks wearing red instead of their customary home basketball white, Musselman anticipates another start to finish Hog-calling full house somehow even better.
“I think the crowd is going to supersede what we saw against Auburn,” Musselman said. “That’s what I think. And I really do believe that. I understand that the No. 1 team in the country at the time was coming in, but right now we have two ranked teams.”
And though ranked 23rd, Musselman believes his Hogs winning 10 of their last 11 with the loss by one point at always tough Alabama, are playing as well as any.
“We’re playing as good a basketball as any team in the entire country bar none up to this point,” Musselman said.
As good arguably, but no better than Tennessee. Tennessee in the SEC has won eight straight since that loss at Kentucky that the Vols avenged last Tuesday in Knoxville.
“They do a lot of things well,” Musselman said. “First of all, they’re one of the few teams you’ll see play three point guards at stretches or even to close games out.”
Small guards Kennedy Chandler, 6-foot-0, and Zakai Zeigler, 5-9 are both point guards and 6-3 junior off guard Santiago Vescovi formerly played the point.
“Chandler is as fast as any player in college basketball,” Musselman said. “He can shoot the three. He can dribble-drive. He’s a high-steal player. They do a great job jumping passing lanes.”
Zeigler is one of those the recruiting gurus overlook then truly outshines so many with all those recruiting stars ranked ahead of him.
“Zeigler is a guy that completely was under-recruited,” Musselman said. “Coach Barnes and his staff did an awesome job evaluating him. He’s a tough kid who really, really competes. Those two guys are dynamic players.”
Vescovi of Uruguay has played on Uruguay’s international team. His 13.8 average leads the Vols’ scorers and he has hit 74 of 186 3-pointers.
“Obviously one of the best 3-point shooters in all of college basketball,” Musselman said. “A lot of them are catch and shoot, so you can't give him any airspace or it becomes a very, very long night. You've got to locate him and transition as quick as possible.”
Vescovi is far more than a white collar shooter.
“Great toughness,” Musselman said. “He'll fly in there and get an offensive rebound from the weak side.”
Tennessee’s guards all have quick hands complementing their quick feet.
“They steal the ball a lot, number one,” Musselman said. “If you turn the ball over, it's not going to be a fun night. They're just basketball fiends back there.”
Up front the Vols are so deep that apparently ageless 6-9 center John Fulkerson, lettering four seasons after redshirting as a Vols 2016-2017 freshman, plays off the bench as a “super senior” granted an extra season’s eligibility because of the 2020-2021 season’s covid pandemic disruptions.
“Fulkerson has given us absolute nightmares in the post at times,” Musselman, in his third year coaching Arkansas, said. “I don’t know how old he is, but he’s certainly been in the league a lot longer than I have. He’s got immense experience. He might have more experience than our entire roster put together.”
However, the Hogs aren’t exactly babes in the woods with fifth-year senior JD Notae, and graduate transfers Au’Diese Toney, Trey Wade, Stanley Umude and Chris Lykes and fourth-year junior transfer Kamani Johnson among their top eight along with sophomore center Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith Northside, and sophomore guard Devo Davis of Jacksonville.
Forwards Nkamhoua Olivier, 6-8 of Finland, and Josiah Jordan-James, 6-6, lead Tennessee’s rebounding, each averaging 5.6 rebounds.
They’ll be beset by Arkansas’ 6-10 Jaylin Williams averaging 9.3 rebounds with three scoring/rebounding double-doubles the last three games.
