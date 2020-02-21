FAYETTEVILLE — After practicing Monday and participating in Tuesday’s shoot-around before Arkansas’ loss at Florida, sophomore guard Isaiah Joe was scheduled to participate in Thursday’s closed practice readying the Razorbacks for their next game against the Missouri Tigers.
In Saturday’s noon SEC Network televised SEC game, coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks, 16-10 overall, 4-9 in the SEC, host coach Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers, 13-13, 5-8, at Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks have lost five consecutively since Joe, averaging 16.0 points, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Feb. 4.
Joe’s active return timetable has been called “indefinite.”
“The few games we have left, hopefully Isaiah will help whenever he's healthy," Musselman said after Tuesday’s 73-59 loss to the Gators in Gainesville, Florida. “I just want to keep getting him reps as much as we can and see how he feels."
Insuring that Joe is fit to play rates top priority over his return, Musselman said.
Joe’s knee inflammation so plagued him that the former Fort Smith Northside state champion went scoreless for the first time in his Razorbacks career the last game he played.
However, the Razorbacks did win that SEC game, 82-78 at Alabama.
They won in part because the threat of Joe’s 3-point shooting helped guards Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt score 30 and 26 points in Tuscaloosa.
Joe’s 21 minutes in Tuscaloosa allowed Musselman at times simultaneously using five guards, a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.
Musselman can’t play five guards hasn’t since with only guards Desi Sills, Jalen Harris, Jones and Whitt available.
Musselman said the Hogs also have missed Joe, 6-foot-5, not as a passer, ball handler and defender.
“It’s painfully obvious that lateral foot speed, keeping guys in front of us defensively, is a major concern once we hit SEC play,” Musselman said.
The second of Joe’s five games missed he was sorely missed.
At Columbia, Missouri, the Razorbacks, lost 83-79 to Mizzou in overtime.
It began a consecutive three games of Arkansas committing 10 turnovers in the first half resulting in trailing on the intermission scoreboard.
Also the tiring, step slow Hogs fell into frequent fouling, committing 32 fouls against Missouri allowing the Tigers to attempt 44 free throws and make 34.
Four Razorbacks fouled out in Columbia, Missouri, and two finished with four fouls.
Jones, who had scored 40 against Auburn taking up Joe’s slack, struggled in 3 of 14 shooting frustration against Missouri.
After also struggling 1 for 10 in the lopsided loss at Tennessee, Jones is back in form.
He scored 38 points with six rebounds in the 78-77 loss to Mississippi State at Walton and at Florida scored 21 points and dished five assists.
Getting a consistent complement to Jones has been hit and miss.
Desi Sills scored 15 in the second half of the Hogs’ big comeback against Mississippi State briefly taking a lead after trailing by 17 but went scoreless in Gainesville.
Forward Adrio Bailey, 16 points and eight rebounds, most helped Jones bring the Hogs back from down 19 at Florida to within two before the Gators pulled away.
Forward Reggie Chaney, 17 points and 11 rebounds, posted a career game against Mizzou in Columbia but his production has since waned.
Sophomore forward Ethan Henderson started in Chaney’s place against Florida. Musselman cited Henderson’s energy and effort, seven points, three rebounds and a shot block in 10 minutes, but said the Hog can’t abide fouling out in 10 minutes which he did at Gainesville.
As for Mizzou, while still without a win on the SEC road, the Tigers their last two games at home stunned nationally No. 11 Auburn, 85-73 and beat 81-78 the Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss had won three of its last four SEC games by 14, 17 and 15 over South Carolina, Florida and Mississippi State and battled SEC leader Kentucky start to finish losing, 67-62 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Sophomore guard Xavier Pinson’s 32 points led Mizzou against Ole Miss.
The Hogs know Pinson too well. His 24 points led Mizzou against them in Columbia. Tigers Javon Pickett 14 points, Dru Smith, 11 points and starting forward Reed Nikko, a double-double 11 points and 11 rebounds for starters, and forwards Mitchell Smith of Van Buren, and Tray Jackson off the Mizzou bench bedeviled the Razorbacks in Columbia.
Van Buren’s Smith comes home again after grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring eight points on Arkansas in Columbia, while Jackson had nine points and four rebounds.
