FAYETTEVILLE — Previously named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year and First-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press, Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones, on Friday, was named a basketball Honorable Mention All-American by the Associated Press.
Jones led the SEC and of course the Razorbacks in scoring, 683 points averaging 22 points per game, and also led the Razorbacks in rebounding, 169, assists, 106 and steals, 150.
He was named AP SEC Co-Player of the Year with Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry.
Kentucky’s Immanuel Quickley was named the SEC Coaches Player of the Year and also was named an AP Honorable Mention All-American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.