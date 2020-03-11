FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Razorbacks junior guard and SEC scoring leader Mason Jones was named SEC Co-Player of the Year along with Mississippi State leading rebounder Reggie Perry of Mississippi State, by media voting for the Associated Press All-SEC men’s basketball team and was named first-team All-SEC by both the AP and SEC Coaches teams released Tuesday.
Immanuel Quickley of SEC champion Kentucky, was named SEC Player of the Year by SEC coaches though Jones and Perry were the lone unanimous first-team All-SEC selections by the AP media poll.
Jones joins Corliss Williamson, consensus in 1994 and ’95, and Bobby Portis, consensus 2015, as Razorbacks named SEC Player of the Year.
Also, Jones and Arkansas sophomore guard Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith Northside, were named Tuesday to the United States Basketball Writers Association All-District team encompassing Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.
Jones, averaging 22.0 points as the SEC leader, and even better, 23.6, for Arkansas’ 18 SEC games, is one of five finalists for the Jerry West Award for the nation’s top shooting guard, was named SEC Player of the Week four times, tying an SEC record, scored a minimum 30 points nine times, including 41 against Tulsa and 40 against Auburn, leads the nation in free throws made and attempted, 223 of 271, and for the 19-12 Razorbacks is the only SEC player leading his team in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.
Joining Jones and Perry on the AP All-SEC first team are Quickley and Nick Richards of Kentucky, and Kiara Lewis of Alabama.
The Coaches All-SEC first team includes Jones, Perry, Quickley, Richards, Lewis, Auburn’s Samir Doughty, Florida’s Keyontae Johnson, LSU’s Skylar Mays and Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree.
Kentucky coach John Calipari was voted SEC Coach of the Year by the coaches.
Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams was voted SEC Coach of the Year by media.
Even missing five games with a knee injury, sophomore guard Joe, all-district for the second consecutive year, led the SEC with 90 3-pointers.
