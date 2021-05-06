FAYETTEVILLE — According to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, Arkansas Razorbacks senior reliever Kevin Kopps is the pitcher of the month for April.
The NCWBA announced Kopps’ national honor Wednesday.
In nine April appearances, Kopps posted four saves and a 0.81 ERA in 22 innings while striking out 42 and walking only five.
For the season the right-hander from Sugar Land, Texas, is 6-0 with six saves and a 0.85 ERA with 75 strikeouts against 12 walks for 42.1 innings.
Kopps plays an integral part in coach Dave Van Horn’s ranking consensus No. 1 in the nation while taking a 34-8 overall record and SEC West/SEC overall-leading 15-6 record into this weekend’s Friday through Sunday three-game SEC series against the Georgia Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.