FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had the heart to cut a 19-point deficit to two but not enough contributing bodies nor “lateral quickness,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said, to hang 40 minutes with the Florida Gators Tuesday night at the Gators O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.
So after a Razorbacks run from down 19 during the eventual 33-26 first half to twice down just two during the second half and just down four with 7:00 left, the Razorbacks fell, 73-59 in their fifth consecutive SEC loss.
The losing skid coincides with the absence of injured shooting guard Isaiah Joe.
The Razorbacks take a 16-10 overall record, and after a 3-1 SEC start, a 4-9 SEC record into Saturday’s SEC noon game at Walton Arena against the Missouri Tigers.
Coach Mike White’s Gators, preseason projected as a national top five team but faltering early, now seem rounding into form.
Their 17-9 overall record is buoyed by winning their last three SEC games and five of their last six.
Mason Jones, who scored 38 points in Arkansas’ 78-77 heartbreaking loss last Saturday at Walton to Mississippi State on Bulldogs center Abdul Ado’s last second tip-in, again led the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
Jones scored 21 points with five assists.
Senior forward Adrio Bailey also kept Arkansas in it with 16 points and eight rebounds. Graduate transfer guard Jimmy Whitt scored 10 points with three steals.
Sophomore forward Ethan Henderson, though fouling out in just 10 minutes, did contribute both halves.
In his first-ever Arkansas start, 6-foot-8 Henderson of Little Rock Parkview, scored seven points, 3 of 4 inside, and 1 of 3 from the line and grabbed three rebounds.
Jones, Bailey and Henderson were the only Hogs that Musselman cited to play-by-play man Chuck Barrett on the postgame interview on the Razorbacks’ Radio Network.
“I thought Mason Jones played his heart out,” Musselman said. “Adrio Bailey played his best game of the year. Ethan gave us a good lift although you can’t have five fouls in 10 minutes. But I thought he played with good energy. And that’s kind of the extent of it to be honest with you, Chuck.”
A lot of effort but not enough game against these Gators in Gainesville.
“Florida is a really talented team,” Musselman said on postgame radio. “They come off the bench with a McDonald’s All-American (freshman guard Tre Mann). They are long, they are athletic. They are a really good basketball team and we lost the game.”
Mann, seven points, and the Gators’ bench, nor center Kerry Blackshear, the Gators 13.6 points per game leading scorer going into Tuesday’s game, weren’t major factors.
But the Hogs couldn’t contain Florida small forward Keyontae Johnson, a double-double 24 points and 10 rebounds, point guard Andrew Nembhard 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and guard Noah Locke, 4 of 6 from the field for 11 points.
“Our lateral foot speed guarding people on the dribble - we’re going against some guys that are quicker than us,” Musselman said. “The quickness, it’s a problem for us defensively every night. It’s painfully obvious that lateral foot speed, keeping guys in front of us defensively is a major concern once we hit SEC play.”
Musselman was asked if 6-6 forward Bailey’s big night in part resulted in Blackshear playing just 12:22 because of four fouls.
Surprisingly, given the preseason hype on the 6-10 graduate transfer from Virginia Tech’s 2018-2019 Sweet Sixteen team, Musselman wished Blackshear had played more.
“We felt Blackshear was not a good defender at all and he was a guy we had to go at,” Musselman said. “We went at him time after time. Unfortunately his four fouls, we needed him out there more for us because we were able to pick him apart on rolls to the rim.”
The Gators became more effective when they “downsized,” Musselman said.
Joe and his 16.8 scoring average and defensive ability and 6-5 height, sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery the same Feb. 4 day that this five-game SEC skid started with an overtime loss to Auburn at Walton, was dressed out on Tuesday’s bench and participated in Monday’s practice.
Musselman said Monday how Joe’s knee reacted off Monday’s practice, his first test since the surgery, and workouts this week would determine his availability Saturday against Missouri.
Even if Joe can return, Musselman said he’s collectively got to get more from the few he has.
“We need more contributions,” Musselman said postgame Tuesday. “We’re shorthanded right now and it’s obviously affected us the last 10 games without a question.”
