FAYETTEVILLE — While the 4-3 Razorbacks football team fell out of the AP Top 25 this week for the first time, breaking into it beating by Texas on Sept. 9, Arkansas’ men’s basketball team opens the 2021-2022 campaign ranked 16th in Monday’s AP Preseason poll.
Coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks, 25-7 Elite Eight finishers last season, are among five SEC teams in the AP’s Top 25 along with No. 10 Kentucky; No. 14 Alabama above No. 16 Arkansas and No. 18 Tennessee and No. 22 Auburn below the Hogs.
The AP’s Top 10 starts with 2020-2021 national runner-up Gonzaga, 31-1 last season losing only to Baylor in the national championship game; UCLA, Kansas, and Villanova as the Top Four.
Ranked No. 5 through 7 are Texas, Michigan and Purdue. Baylor, Duke and Kentucky complete the Top 10.
Arkansas plays the first of its two exhibition games hosting East Central Oklahoma University at 2 p.m. Sunday at Walton Arena with an Oct. 30 exhibition scheduled at Walton against an opponent yet to be announced.
The Razorbacks officially open their season Nov. 9 hosting Mercer University at Walton Arena.
