FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman continues spring practice emphasizing running the ball on 3rd-and-3 as opposed to last year mainly feeling forced to pass.
That still makes wide receivers very much part of the third-down plan.
“Coach Pittman has always been an O-line type coach,” senior receiver Mike Woods said after Tuesday’s second of 15 NCAA allowed Razorbacks spring practices. “So even with the receivers he's always emphasizing blocking and stuff like that. So, running the ball has always been an emphasis. Blocking on the edge is a major emphasis for the wide receivers especially."
Of course catching is paramount for receivers. Who in Tuesday’s closed practice, the final of the NCAA’s first two mandated without pads, had good catches?
“I think as a whole the receivers all had a great day today,” Woods said. “We let the freshmen and the threes go for the two-minute drill. I thought we had a strong finish as an offense. The older guys, we did a good job teaching and being alongside them."
How did December high school graduate receivers become active freshman receivers Ketron Jackson and Jaedon Wilson fare?
“I think they look really good,” Woods said. “They get extra film every day. Ketron (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) is a bigger dude. Obviously, he'll be tough to cover. He's more physical. Our strength staff is going to get him right for years to come. Then Jaedon, (6-3 but only 172) quicker, fast, cuts. All his cuts are very fast and explosive.”
Woods also was asked about Jaqualyn Crawford, the transfer receiver via the Oklahoma Sooners.
“I like Quay,” Woods said, “He’s real speed, short (5-10, 172) speedy guy. I like to tell him he runs all his routes like a Big 12 guy, just real quick and fast and light on his feet.”
Woods also gave props to third-year sophomore KJ Jefferson and second-year freshman Malik Hornsby, the quarterbacks running 1-2 vying to replace turned pro grad transfer Feleipe Franks.
“I think it's going good,” Woods said. “KJ is getting a chance to get a lot of reps with the ones, which he hasn't had over the past couple years. He's getting better every day and our timing is getting better every day."
What about Hornsby?
"Malik looks great,” Woods said. “We all know he's a speedster. He's got a rocket for an arm. It will be a great battle this season."
Jefferson does have starts over his two seasons including an impressive one subbing for an injured Franks and throwing three touchdown passes in the 48-45 loss at Missouri.
“One thing I've noticed that's been a big difference with him is he's being a lot more vocal,” Woods said. “We have a lot more communication with him and the receivers.”
Catching 32 passes for 619 yards and five touchdowns last season as an outside receiver, Woods has practiced some in the slot this spring.
“It's going good,” Woods said. “I’m just looking for different ways I can impact and provide service to the team.”
Senior linebacker Bumper Pool also was made media available post Tuesday’s practice.
Pool was asked about the spring practice points that new linebackers coach Michael Scherer, a young coach but old hand for defensive coordinator Barry Odom having played and coached under Odom at Missouri and serving as an Arkansas quality control defensive analyst last year, emphasizes.
“Right now with coach Scherer, we’re working a ton with our hands.” Pool said. “Trying to get off blocks, be physical at the point of attack. That’s something that we’re going to work on every single day because those are things last year that we struggled with.”
Pass rush was deemed a deficiency last season and has been offseason day-one emphasized.
Last year’s defense often dropped eight in pass defense which was effective early but just rushing three caught up with the Hogs late season.
So the linebackers are more pass-rush involved and defensive ends split wider this spring.
“We've been working on like adding on whenever one of us gets the back,” Pool said. “Then the guy add on or our guy blocks trying to get to the quarterback. Just things we can do to help out since we only have three down linemen. We've got to help out in the pass rush. Ultimately that would help our safeties and DBs with as much zone as we play.”
New defensive line coach Jermial Ashley, previously coaching Tulsa’s defensive ends, has been instrumental in widening the defensive ends’ splits.
“We kind of dabbled with that last year,” Pool said. “It worked at Tulsa and I think if we can get it done right and get our D-line lined up, it’s going to open up me and Grant (Morgan, the senior All-SEC middle linebacker) and it’s going to be really big for us.”
The Razorbacks next practice Saturday is entirely closed to media.
