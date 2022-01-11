FAYETTEVILLE — Forecasting in mid-December the ensuing SEC slate automatically would have projected Arkansas winning Wednesday over Missouri.
Not anymore.
Neither coach Cuonzo Martin’s visiting Mizzou Tigers nor coach Eric Musselman’s hosting Razorbacks are assessed going into Wednesday’s 8 p.m. SEC Network televised SEC game at Walton Arena like they were in mid-December.
Two games into November, Mizzou was trying to forget losing, 80-66 at home in Columbia to Missouri-Kansas City before getting December drubbed, 66-45, 102-65 and 88-63 by Liberty, Kansas and Illinois.
Meanwhile, Arkansas rode 9-0 high ranked clear up to tenth nationally.
Look where they ride now.
Off Saturday’s stunning, 92-86 SEC upset in Columbia, Missouri, over nationally No. 15, Alabama Martin’s 7-7 overall/ 1-1 in the SEC Tigers ride momentum into Fayetteville for Part 1 of a SEC home and home rematching Arkansas versus Mizzou on Feb. 15 in Columbia.
The reeling Razorbacks, 10-5, 0-3, have lost five of their last six. Their SEC o-fer reads down, 81-68 at Mississippi State, 75-74 to Vanderbilt at Walton, and 86-81 at Texas A&M.
Figuring out Mizzou, Musselman figured with former Missouri State, Tennessee, and California coach Martin piloting them that the Tigers would come back fighting.
“Coach Martin does a great job,” Musselman said. “His teams have always competed. They compete whether he’s coaching at Cal or Tennessee or Missouri. His team is always a tough-minded team. I thought they played an incredible game against Alabama after watching it on film.”
The 30-points/13 rebounds double-double that 6-8 Mizzou forward Kobe Brown posted on Alabama certainly stood out.
“He’s one of those unique players in our league that can play facing up or with his back to the basket,” Musselman said. “And I love his ability to draw free throws. Obviously at the 4 (power forward) he’s a focal point for them.”
Mizzou senior guard Javon Pickett bedeviled the Tide scoring 15 points plus dishing three assists versus zero turnovers.
Transfer guards Jarron Coleman, 18 points and eight rebounds, and DaJuan Gordon, 15 points also ripped the Tide.
Before he watched the film, Mizzou’s progress was agonizingly described to Musselman as he drove home from the airport after what had to feel like a long trip back from Texas A&M.
“On the SEC radio from the time we landed at the airport to driving home they, the Alabama announcers, both of them, were talking about how hard Missouri plays,” Musselman said. “We’ve got to match their ability to play hard.”
Musselman said the Hogs did not play hard enough at Mississippi State but played with effort though not always with “great basketball IQ” versus Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.
Effort manifested on Arkansas outrebounding the Aggies, 46-32 after being outboarded by Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, but turnovers, 18 to A&M’s 13 leading to an Aggies’ 28-16 points off turnovers advantage undoing Arkansas.
“We didn’t play with great basketball IQ with our turnovers,” Musselman said. “It’s hard to talk about transition defense when you have live-ball turnovers, because it’s like in football, when a DB gets a pick and he’s got a wide-open field in front of him. So our turnovers are an issue.”
Even with the turnovers, the Hogs fought back to close a 17-point deficit temporarily down to one.
Musselman admired the fight but grimaces that after trailing by two at intermission the Hogs were so badly outplayed early in the second half to trail by 17.
“It’s different,” Musselman said of last season’s 25-7 Razorbacks with old hand grad transfer point guard Jalen Tate, and old hand grad transfer forward Justin Smith and precocious last season freshman All-American guard now Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody much into the halftime adjustments.
“They can point out things to teammates,” Musselman said. “We had a team last season that understood spacing. With this team we’ve just got to continue to get better. Last year, we went through a stretch where we didn’t play as well as we would like and then we kind of turned it around.”
Meanwhile Martin will stress to Mizzou how quickly Arkansas guard JD Notae can turn things around.
Left home ill in Fayetteville when the Hogs lost at Mississippi State and still recovering though playing against Vanderbilt, Notae scored 31 on Texas A&M.
