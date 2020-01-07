FAYETTEVILLE — Eric Musselman has a better background on the LSU Tigers’ two best players than on any SEC team’s dynamic duo that his Arkansas Razorbacks will face.
Arkansas’ first-year coach brings the surprising 12-1 overall, 1-0 in the SEC Razorbacks back to the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for Wednesday’s 8 p.m. ESPNU televised SEC game against coach Will Wade’s Tigers, 9-4, 1-0 SEC.
It’s back to Baton Rouge for Musselman because he was an assistant there under former LSU coach Johnny Jones in 2014-2015.
Jones then was scouting LSU’s current two best players: Skylar Mays, the senior shooting guard and Tigers leading scorer, 15.9 average, sophomore point guard and assists leader Javonte Smart whose 21 points led LSU’s 78-64 opening SEC success last Saturday at Tennessee.
“When I was at LSU they were both Baton Rouge kids,” Musselman said during his Monday night radio show. “Johnny Jones had me tag along with him and I watched both those guys play a lot in high school. Great, great players.”
Mays scored 15 when then second-year LSU coach Wade’s Tigers defeated former Arkansas coach Mike Anderson’s Razorbacks, 94-88 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville and Mays scored 17 and Smart tallied 18 but in defeat when Anderson’s Hogs wrought, 90-89 revenge in Baton Rouge.
Arkansas guard Mason Jones scored 22 on LSU in Fayetteville.
The now junior second scored just 10 in Baton Rouge cut among them was the game-winner, while current sophomore guard and Fort Smith Northside alum Isaiah Joe tallied 18 Arkansas points.
Media available Tuesday, Jones was asked to recollect his last season’s impressions of Mays and Smart.
“Two crafty really good guards that can really take over a game,” Jones said. “One of the best two players that the SEC can offer and the best two players on their team. So we know they are going to be really aggressive coming out and they are going to try to set the tone really early.”
Jones and Joe, Arkansas’ top scorers averaging 19.5 and 17.4 points and each scoring 17, while fellow guards Desi Sills and Jimmy Whitt scored 13 and 12 in the Razorbacks’ 69-59 SEC opener over Texas A&M last Saturday at Walton, certainly impress Wade.
“Isaiah Joe is as good as a shooter we have in the league,” Wade said in Baton Rouge. “Whitt is automatic in the mid-range. Jones is a tremendous player for them. They have a very, very good collection of guards. They’re the hardest playing team I’ve seen on tape all year. They’re just fearless and they play extremely, extremely hard.”
Arkansas plays small with four guards along with senior forward Adrio Bailey, the tallest starter at 6-foot-6.
The Razorbacks played the majority of the second half against A&M with five guards as Jalen Harris subbed for foul-troubled Bailey.
Arkansas’ turnover forcing defensive intensity compensated for its lack of height last Saturday.
“They put tremendous pressure on the ball,” Wade said. “They’ve got as good of hand activity as any team I’ve seen in the league.”
Other than talented 6-9 freshman forward Trendon Watford, 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds, the Tigers are comparable in height to Arkansas with Smart and Mays 6-4 to Jones’ and Joe’s 6-5, while LSU forwards Darius Days and Emmitt Williams both stand 6-6 but on average out-rebound Watford.
“Their small forward (Watford) has great size,” Musselman said. “Their center and power forward kind of look like us, 6-6 guys that are athletic and get after loose balls.”
Bailey, suffering a rare off game against A&M both because of foul trouble and briefly banging up his knee which Musselman on Tuesday deemed expected to be fully healed by tip-off, should be especially primed as a native of Clarence, Louisiana, playing his home state game Wednesday.
“I think any time you go play back home, so to speak, you always get a little bit more fired up,” Musselman said. “There’s always more family members, friends and then there’s the pride factor. I don’t think that ever goes away.”
Arkansas normally relies just on Harris and 6-8 sophomore forward Reggie Chaney off the bench, but bench numbers shouldn’t be a factor.
Wade customarily relies on just three reserves.
