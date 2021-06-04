FAYETTEVILLE — Brad Davis, the Arkansas offensive line coach who was recruited by and played for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman when Pittman coached the Sooners’ offensive line and was an offensive line coaching grad assistant when Pittman coached North Carolina’s offensive line, apparently is leaving Arkansas to return to Louisiana as LSU’s offensive line coach, it was reported Thursday by multiple media sources in Louisiana and Arkansas.
Davis, nicknamed “Hot Sauce'', when he played at Oklahoma because of his Louisiana background, is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Louisiana State University has its campus.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron wasted no time attracting Davis, having only Wednesday fired offensive line coach James Cregg.
Another coach from Pittman’s past, recently hired tight ends coach Cody Kennedy, may be first in line to coach the Arkansas offensive line.
Kennedy was the 2018 graduate assistant offensive line coach at Georgia under Pittman coaching the offensive line for Georgia Coach Kirby Smart.
The offensive line coach at North Carolina-Pembroke in 2015 and at West Georgia in 2016 and 2017, Kennedy had offensive line coach charge at Tulane in 2019 and 2020 and had been hired post-2020 as the offensive line coach at Southern Mississippi before persuaded by Pittman to coach Razorbacks tight ends.
Davis, before coming to Arkansas to rejoin Pittman, most recently had coached the offensive line at Missouri under former Missouri head coach and second-year Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.
Davis becomes the second Arkansas assistant, leaving to return to his home state.
Last winter former Arkansas receivers coach and Columbia, South Carolina, native Justin Stepp became the receivers coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
