FAYETTEVILLE — The mandatory preseason first five football practices in less than full pads didn’t spare the Razorbacks injury on the offensive line.
Arkansas junior starting center Ricky Stromberg has an injured knee, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported from sources.
Starting senior right guard Ty Clary, the Razorbacks’ starting center in 2018 and 2019 and starting one game at center in 2020 that Stromberg missed because of COVID quarantine, practiced at center Monday.
Third-year sophomore Beaux Limmer practiced at Clary’s first-team right guard spot Monday while Clary worked at center backed by second-teamer Shane Clenin.
The Razorbacks practice Tuesday again in less than full pads, use Wednesday as their mandated weekly off day and Thursday don full pads for the first time leading into Saturday’s scrimmage.
Last week before the Razorbacks’ first preseason practice coach Sam Pittman opined Arkansas’ most surprisingly impactful player could be whoever claims the No. 2 running back spot behind fourth-year junior starter Trelon Smith.
As the Razorbacks’ running backs coach, Jimmy Smith certainly didn’t dispute his head coach upon meeting with media after the Razorbacks Monday completed their fourth consecutive August practice.
“I agree totally,” Jimmy Smith said of having a top backup ready at one of football’s most injury prone positions. “Right now, we have three or four guys fighting for it. All of them bring different things between Rocket (freshman Raheim “Rocket” Sanders) and (freshman) AJ (Green). Josh (Oglesby) is doing a great job, Dominique (Johnson) has a role. We're going to continue through this fall camp, and we're going to find a two and a three."
What’s he looking for?
“Just somebody who can do everything,” Jimmy Smith said before followed to the media table by Trelon Smith and Oglesby. “Somebody who can catch the ball out of the backfield, protect and run inside and outside. I've got role players. We have role players. I want a guy who can do everything."
Oglesby may be a trifle small (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) to do everything. But the 2019 All-American and All-SEC 4x100 relay sprinter for coach Chris Bucknam’s Razorbacks track and running for Razorbacks SEC championship teams in 2019 indoor track and 2021 outdoor track, can do a lot of things with his track speed out of the football backfield.
Pittman and the Smiths, Jimmy and Trelon, too, saw promise during the 2020 preseason when Oglesby crossed over from track sprint coach Doug Case’s crew to try football.
Unfortunately a preseason toe injury cost Oglesby the entire 2020 football campaign. He returned rehabbing to health for football 2021 winter conditioning and spring practice and then ran the last of the 2021 outdoor season for Bucknam’s SEC champions.
Jimmy Smith said the cooperative efforts of the football and track staffs not rushing Oglesby too soon to compete in either sport helped him compete in both last spring.
On the gridiron in Oglesby, Jimmy Smith sees a football player with track speed rather than a track guy trying to play football without football quickness and instincts
“What's amazing about him is most fast guys are not as quick as him,” Jimmy Smith said. “He's fast and quick. For me, fast is like a bonus. You have to have quickness and burst to be a good running back. You can't just be a guy who can run fast straight ahead.”
Now when Oglesby springs into the open field and can flash that track speed “He’s something special,” Jimmy Smith said.
Trelon Smith concurs.
“Man, Josh could be a great back,” Trelon Smith said. “A lot of speed and I feel we need that in the backfield. He can also catch out of the backfield. I feel we can use him in the slot as well. He can do a lot for us.”
Case recruited Oglesby for track out of Katy, Texas, where Oglesby also played football, 2020 Razorback defensive lineman via Clemson transfer Xavier Kelly told Pittman’s staff.
Seems Oglesby’s and Kelly’s fathers know each other from bygone days in Detroit, and that Josh already was interested in giving Razorbacks football a whirl.
Jimmy Smith was a trifle skeptical but sure wasn’t going to turn down track speed.
“When you say a track guy,” Jimmy Smith said. “From the beginning, you’re thinking of a guy who can run fast but he’s not really — but I watched his film and he was running into people. He wasn’t scared. He was a tough guy.”
Oglesby never thought himself solely “a track guy.”
“Football was always my first love,” Oglesby said. “So when I was over on the track team, I already had it in my mind that I wanted to come over to football.”
As for size, hey, Trelon Smith is only listed 5-9, 190, but as Arkansas’ leading rusher last year proved a tough, every down back and team leader.
“He's got heart,” Jimmy Smith said. “I call him Little Big Man. He doesn't have any mirrors around the house I don't think because he doesn't know he isn't big. When he plays ball, he plays like he's the biggest guy there.”
